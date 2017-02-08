– Alberto El Patron appeared on Busted Open Radio (via wrestlezone.com), and said that he left WWE due to the company’s inability to let Lucha Libre talents show their style…

“That’s a reason I left the company, I wasn’t happy. Thank God, I saved my money, I invested my money and I got to the point where I don’t need them. They don’t need me, I don’t need them. To be honest, I think they need me more than I need them. That’s the reason they didn’t want me to leave, because they don’t have anyone to represent the Latin culture, the Latin market in the company.”

He also spoke about hi relationship with Paige, noting she should be back in the ring in April or May of this year.