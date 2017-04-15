– Sportskeeda is reporting that the current plan for the WWE Raw women’s division after the recent WWE Superstar Shakeup is to focus on Sasha Banks moving towards the summer. The Superstar Shakeup saw Charlotte move to Smackdown, while Alexa Bliss and Mickie James moved to Raw. According to the report, the current plan is for Sasha Banks to turn heel on Bayley over the summer and then win the Raw women’s title at Summerslam.

Before that, Bayley is expected to defend the belt in upcoming feuds with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax on Raw. Additionally, Emma recently made her return to TV for the Raw brand, and she’s expected to feud with Sasha Banks next. The report also mentions the feud could bring in Dana Brooke as well.