– WWE has released a new video, where Cathy Kelley takes a look at Finn Balor’s recent in-ring WWE return in Buffalo, New York. You can check out the new video below.

#WWEBuffalo saw the in-ring return of @FinnBalor… but what other unexpected twists and turns will The Road to #WrestleMania 33 make?! pic.twitter.com/n969JfR885 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2017