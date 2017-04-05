WELCOME back, back to the column that makes lists and hopes that you enjoy them. Today’s column will look back at the WrestleMania weekend matches I WATCHED AND REVIEWED, ranking them from worst to first I always hear a lot of people saying that they can’t decide what to watch because they do not have enough time to follow everything, so maybe this will help those of you short on time find some stuff to check out. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading.

– 79. From WrestleMania 33: WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton defeated Champion Bray Wyatt @ 10:35 via pin [DUD]

– 78. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – First Ever Spring Break ClusterF#%: Jimmy Lloyd won @ 35:30 [DUD]

– 77. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – GCW Championship ANYTHING GOES Match: Champion Matt Tremont defeated “The War King” Eddie Kingston @ 10:50 via pin [DUD]

– 76. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – Joey Janela defeated Marty Jannetty @ 12:20 via pin [DUD]

– 75. From ROH Supercard of Honor: Bobby Fish defeated Silas Young @ 2:45 via DQ [DUD]

– 74. From Evolve 80 – The Gate Keepers defeated Facade and Michael Richard Blaze @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– 73. From WrestleMania 33: No Holds Barred – Battle For The Yard: Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker @ 23:15 via pin [*]

– 72. From WrestleMania 33: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley won @ 14:25 [*½]

– 71. From Evolve 80 – Ethan Page defeated Austin Theory @ 7:25 via pin [**]

– 70. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – Andy Williams & Penelope Ford vs. Braxton Sutter & Allie @ 8:15 via pin [**]

– 69. From SHIMMER 91 – Britt Baker defeated Veda Scott, Samantha Heights & Nevaeh @ 8:50 via pin [**]

– 68. From WrestleMania 33: WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin @ 10:55 via pin [**]

– 67. From WrestleMania 33: John Cena & Nikki Bella defeated The Miz & Maryse @ 9:40 via pin [**]

– 66. From WrestleMania 33: Non-Sanctioned Match: Seth Rollins defeated Triple H @ 25:45 via pin [**]

– 65. From EVOLVE 81: ACH defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 8:45 via pin [**]

– 64. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow: SHINE Title Match: Champion LuFisto defeated Toni Storm @ 7:25 via pin [**¼]

– 63. From SHIMMER 91 – LuFisto defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin [**½ ]

– 62. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow: Keith Lee defeated Jason Kincaid, Austin Theory & Gatekeeper McMassive @ 6:06 via pin [**½]

– 61. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow: Ethan Page defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:30 via pin [**½]

– 60. From WrestleMania 33: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi won @ 5:55 via submission [**½]

– 59. From SHIMMER 91 – Jessicka Havok defeated Cat Power @ 6:45 via pin [**½]

– 58. From ROH Supercard of Honor: Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young defeated The Kingdom @ 7:05 via pin [**½]

– 57. From ROH Supercard of Honor: Punishment Martinez defeated Kazarian @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– 56. From ROH Supercard of Honor: ROH Title Match: Champion Christopher Daniels defeated Dalton Castle @ 15:23 via pin [**½]

– 55. From SHIMMER 91 – Cherry Bomb defeated Alex Windsor @ 7:35 via pin [**½]

– 54. From Evolve 80 – Lio Rush defeated Jaka and Jason Kincaid @ 9:10 via pin [**½]

– 53. From EVOLVE 81: Non-Title Match: Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Michael Elgin @ 17:00 via pin [**½]

– 52. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: Joey Janela & Penelope Ford defeated Joey Ryan and Candice LaRae @ 7:57 via pin [**¾]

– 51. From ROH Supercard of Honor: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger & Shane Taylor & Rhett Titus @ 9:45 via pin [**¾]

– 50. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: LuFisto defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 10:45 via pin [**¾]

– 49. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: Keith Lee defeated Jeff Cobb @ 10:30 via pin [**¾]

– 48. From Evolve 80 – Timothy Thatcher defeated Chris Dickinson @ 9:30 via submission [**¾]

– 47. From EVOLVE 81: Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka defeated Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory @ 17:20 via pin [***]

– 46. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – Sami Callahan defeated Kyle The Beast @ 9:45 via submission [***]

– 45. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: John Silver defeated AR Fox @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– 44. From SHIMMER 91 – Sexy Star Dulce Garcia defeated Kellyanne @ 11:57 via pin [***]

– 43. From SHIMMER 91 – Nicole Matthews defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 10:25 via pin [***]

– 42. From WrestleMania 33: Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Champion Bayley defeated Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– 41. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow: PROGRESS World Title Match: Champion Pete Dunne defeated ACH @ 18:40 via submission [***]

– 40. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow: EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Mark Haskins @ 19:52 via submission [***]

– 39. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow: WWN Title – Elimination Match: Matt Riddle defeated Fred Yehi, Jon Davis, Parrow, Tracy Williams and Timothy Thatcher @ 28:06 via submission [***]

– 38. From SHIMMER 91 – Shayna Baszler defeated Santana Garrett @ 6:20 via submission [***]

– 37. From PROGRESS: Orlando – James Drake defeated Rockstar Spud @ 9:35 via pin [***]

– 36. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack) defeated Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) @ 7:55 via pin [***]

– 35. NXT Takeover: Orlando: Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas @ 9:35 via pin [***]

– 34. NXT Takeover: Orlando: NXT Championship Match: Champion Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura @ 28:00 via pin [***]

– From PROGRESS: Orlando – Jinny defeated Toni Storm @ 9:52 via pin [***]

– 33. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – Lio Rush defeated Keith Lee @ 14:00 via pin [***]

– 32. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break! – MMA SuperFight: Matt Riddle defeated Dan “The Beast” Severn @ 8:52 via submission [***]

– 31. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: David Starr defeated Sami Callihan @ 6:45 via pin [***¼]

– 30. From WrestleMania 33: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville defeated Austin Aries @ 16:00 via pin [***¼]

– 29. From Evolve 80 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak @ 18:35 via submission [***½]

– 28. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & LAX (Santana & Ortiz) defeated Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Team Tremendous @ 16:20 via pin [***½]

– 27. From SHIMMER 91 – SHIMMER Tag Team Title Match: Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defeated Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray @ 13:10 via pin [***½]

– 26From SHIMMER 91 – SHIMMER Title Match: Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Candice LeRae @ 12:22 via pin [***½]

– 25. From PROGRESS: Orlando – Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:55 via pin [***½]

– 24. From WrestleMania 33: WWE United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens defeated Champion Chris Jericho @ 16:55 via pin [***½]

– 23. From PROGRESS: Orlando – WWE UK Championship Match: Champion Tyler Bate defeated Mark Andrews @ 18:00 via pin [***½]

– 22. From WrestleMania 33: WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Champion Bill Goldberg @ 4:45 via pin [***½]

– 21. From Beyond Wrestling: Caffeine: Matthew Riddle defeated Donovan Dijak @ 11:10 via submission [***½]

– 20. From WrestleMania 33: AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon @ 21:30 via pin [***½]

– 19. From Evolve 80 – Grudge Match: Drew Galloway defeated Matt Riddle @ 7:15 via pin [***½]

– 18. NXT Takeover: Orlando: Sanity defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno and Ruby Riot @ 12:20 via pin [***¾]

– 17. From ROH Supercard of Honor: ROH Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) & Bully Ray defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tonga & Loa) & Hangman Page @ 13:30 via pin [***¾]

– 16. From Evolve 80 – EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ACH @ 14:50 via submission [***¾]

– 15. NXT Takeover: Orlando: NXT Women’s Championship Match: Champion Asuka defeated Ember Moon @ 12:10 via pin [***¾]

~~~THE MUST SEE STUFF~~~

14. From ROH Supercard of Honor: Will Ospreay & Volador Jr defeated Dragon Lee & Jay White @ 14:06 via pin [****]

13. From The WWN: Mercury Rising Supershow

12. From Evolve 80: Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3: Ricochet defeated Keith Lee @ 17:15 via pin [****]

– 11. From ROH Supercard of Honor : Texas Bullrope Match: Jay Lethal defeated Cody @ 17:30 via pin [****]

10. From EVOLVE 81

– Fred Yehi defeated Matt Riddle @ 17:30 via ref stoppage [****]

9. From WrestleMania 33: Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Greatest Tag Team in All of Time and Space The Hardy Boys defeated Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Sheamus & Cesaro @ 11:15 [****]

: The SPPT defeated Catch Point @ 15:10 via pin [****]

8. From ROH Supercard of Honor: ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll defeated Adam Cole @ 13:10 via submission [****¼] : Scurll refuses the handshake. Nice back and forth beginning, with Scurll doing some World of Sport shit to piss off Cole. Scurll did his bird dance, leading to Cole cutting him off and hitting a shining wizard. Scurll quickly fought back, escaped the attempted last shot and attacked the arm and they brawled to the floor. They both threatened to use weapons on the floor, they seemingly agreed to not use them but that led to Scurll trapping Cole in the ring skirt and then leveling him with the superkick. Back in the ring, Cole managed to fight back and hit the ushigoroshi; the crowd has been great so far. Cole then lit up Scurll with superkicks, they then traded kicks and Scurll hits the brainbuster for the near fall. Scurll fires up the crowd; he goes for the chicken wing and eats an enziguri and shining wizard for the near fall. Cole slowly took control and worked over Scurll, but as he celebrated Scurll grabbed his hand and did the winger break spot, followed with knees and kicks but Cole then hit the superkick and hit the package piledriver (from KO with love) for a GREAT near fall. Cole then grabs the TV Title, Scurll grabs his umbrella; hits Cole with it and hits the piledriver for another great near fall. The crowd is losing their shit here. Scurll looked for a trombone but Cole reversed it and hit one of his own for 2; he wanted to go right into another, but fell to the mat. Scurll then did the finger break spot to both hands, hit the pile driver and locked in the chicken wing and Cole tapped. This was a tremendous match, worked in front of a hot crowd with some excellent near finishes. Scurll has been really great for ROH, especially as of late, delivering great matches with Dijak, Rush and now Cole. The “botched” tombstone spot played well, because commentary used it, claiming that Cole was too overconfident and should have covered and gone for the win. With reports that Cole is about to exit, him putting over Scurll like this was the best use of him.

7. From PROGRESS: Orlando – Champion Pete Dunne defeated Mark Haskins @ 19:15 via submission [****¼] : During their entrance, The lads of British Strong Style (Dunne, Bate & Seven) pay homage to their American father, Triple H, by doing his water spit and pose; all hail the king of kings. Haskins had to vacate the PROGRESS championship, due to what they thought would be a career ending neck injury, and so he never lost the title. Slow back and forth to begin, Bate distracts Haskins and Dunne attacks. Haskins fought back, attacking the legs and hits the powerslam for a near fall. Haskins then wipes out Seven & Bate with a suicide dive, but eats a PK from Dunne; Dunne hits a moonsault onto his pals, his legs hit the barricade hard. Haskins then hit Dunne with a suicide dive. Haskins then ran down the ramp and laid out Dunne with a running kick. He tried another but Dunne cut him off with a forearm strike. Back in, Dunne missed a double stomp and Haskins locks in the sharp shooter. Seven distracts him, and the ref tosses Bate & Seven to the back, Dunne then hits a draping DDT and takes control as Bate & Seven slowly leave. Dunne then focuses on the legs, breaking down Haskins and then laying in elbows. Dunne then stomps away on the fingers, before laying in forearm strikes. Dunne is just mauling Haskins here, stomping on his neck. Haskins fires up, they trade strikes and Haskins goes crazy fists and follows with a leg lariat. The corner dropkick follows, Dunne fights of a suplex, but Haskins hits a back breaker into the falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL!) for a near fall. Haskins then lays in strikes in the corner, Dunne then dares him to hit him with his hands behind his back. Haskins then unloads with kicks, Dunne fires back and drops him. Dunne then cuts off the springboard with a forearm strike, but Haskins goes rapid-fire offense and locks in the arm bar, but Dunne makes the ropes. They trade strokes from the seated position, just beating the hell out of each other; enziguri by Dunne but Haskins gets caught and tomb stoned, and then a jumping tombstone gets the near fall. Haskins tries to cover up, and gets a small package for the near fall; the pedigree by Dunne gets 2. Haskins is slowed, favoring the neck as Dunne lays in the strikes. They battle up top, Haskins fights him off and then hits the destroyer and rolls into the death valley driver for a great near fall. Haskins transitions back into the arm bar, but Dunne counters out. Dunne then hits the bitter end for a near fall. Dunne rolls into the modified crossface, and Haskins has to tap. This was an killer match, with Haskins surviving the early attack of British String Style and the numbers game, but he unfortunately could not fight off the attack and focus on the neck by Dunne, who took full advantage of the bad neck to retain his title. This was a stellar main event, with great action and a great story of Haskins trying to overcome.

6. From PROGRESS: Orlando – South Pacific Power Trip defeated Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland @ 13:20 via pin [****¼] : JML attacked at the bell and that allowed Banks and Sami to go back and forth in the ring. Strickland returned, we got back and forth with he and Cooper, as Cooper dropped him with a big boot. Sami back in and hit face washes on Cooper. It broke down into a series of dives, including a Fosbury flop by Strickland. Cooper then hit a wild Phoenix splash that almost completely missed the pile. They brawled on the floor; this is beautifully chaotic and is getting a great reaction. Sami then dove over the barricade to take out Banks, Strickland and Sami lapped the ring and hit running kicks to Cooper. They worked back into the ring, with the SPPT taking control. Cooper with head butts to Sami and elbows followed. Strickland then Germaned him off for a tower of doom spot; Banks hit the coast to coast dropkick on Strickland Banks laid into JML with kicks, the pacing picked up really well as the SPPT ran wild, Sami and Banks went face to face and traded strikes, Sami then hit the air raid crash, but Cooper made the save. Strickland made the comeback, but Cooper caught him with the flatliner, and then they traded strikes and kicks; Strickland with the high kick and then hit the cutter. It broke down; everyone hits everyone for the quadruple down. The crowd loves this and is going wild. JML fought back, called for the end and then hit a powerbomb/double stomp combo, Sami locked in the stretch muffler but Banks fought, Cooper made the save with superkicks. Strickland tried to fight on his own, but Banks hit a disaster kick and they put Strickland away with a double team spike DDT. This was beautiful, non-stop and hard-hitting chaos and completely different than anything else on the show. Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland make a great team, but the South Pacific Power Trip greatly impressed and likely earned some new fans here in the US with such a strong and energetic performance. This was absolutely great.

5. From NXT Takeover: Orlando – Champions The Authors of Pain defeated the Revival & DIY @ 23:40 via pin [****¼] : EVERYONE FIGHT EVERYONE TO BEGIN! DIY and the revival were reluctant allies early as they attacked the AOP. DIY got a table out, but Akem put a stop to that and tried to fight DIY off, but was slammed to the steps. DIY and the Revival faced off, and then renewed their rivalry. But their desire to battle each other allowed the AOP to get back into the match. The Revival were bastards, refusing to tag in and that allowed the AOP to work over Ciampa, thy then sneaked in at just the right time, and worked double teams on Akem. DIY then refused to tag in and left the revival to fight and waited for their moment to return. Gargano got to run wild for a bit, hitting a cannonball to the floor. Great run here for Gargano, he’s such a great babyface. He went for a dive; the AOP caught him and then tossed him into Ciampa. AOP started to toss fools around, and took the heat on Gargano, working double teams and scoring a near fall. The crowd tried to rally Gargano, he fired up and finally got the tag with an unintentional assist from the Revival. Ciampa ran with kicks and a snap German suplex and then another. Ciampa hits the knee strike on an Author, but it only gets 2. Ciampa kept up his attack, looked for a sunset bomb through the table, Gargano over to help and the Revival knocks the Author through the table, assisting again out of necessity. Revival and DIY surround Akem, he tried to fight them off, and did. Powerbomb on Ciampa stopped as dash tags in and clips the knee and locks in an inverted figure four. DIY backs off, and then Gargano locks in the Gargano escape as the crowd loses their shit. Rezar finally makes the save and everyone is down. The Revival works over Rezar, and then Gargano and Dawson attack and hit the DIY finish and shatter machine follows from the Revival. The alliance ends as they brawl because they still hate each other. Gargano and Dash then hit suicide dives onto the AOP. Ciampa cut off by Dawson, they battle up top, SUPERPLEX onto the pile on the floor! Bodies are everywhere. Back in and Rezar takes out Dawson, and they hit Ciampa with the last chapter to eliminate DIY. The crowd deflates before chanting bullshit. The AOP take control, working double teams but the Revival fight back and hit a doomsday device and uppercut into a German and then another for the near fall. Rezar fights both men off, hits a choke slam, the last chapter is cut off, Dawson gets a near fall, but the AOP then hit powerbombs. The Revival keep fighting, Dawson is down but gets a desperation roll up for 2. Rezar hits a DVD to the corner, and then the AOP hit the super collier, and retain. This was a great tag match, that would have been better with a layout change. The early story of DIY and The Revival being reluctant allies to try and slay the monsters worked really well, but it peaked a bit too soon, and the DIY elimination hurt the overall heat and flow of the match. I think if DIY sticks around and we get a hotter finish, that this becomes a real MOTY contender. Still, this was an overall great title match; the AOP are only in their early 20s and haven’t had the benefit of working the loops with a ton of great and experienced teams, but have more than done their part in the last two great tag title matches.

4. From EVOLVE 81 – Darby Allin defeated Ethan Page @ 20:15 via pin [****¼] : Allin’s orderlies are wearing Ethan Page masks; Allin has Page’s name written all over him. The bell sounds, Allin runs wild and takes out the keepers, but Page cuts him off with chair shots. Page tries to assassinate Allin by tossing him from the ring into the first five rows of chairs. Page continues his adult by throwing Allin like a fucking javelin into the wall. Allin is busted open, so Page hits him in the face with a ladder. Page wraps a chair around Allin’s head and posts him to maintain control. Page slams the ladder onto Allin, who is a bloody mess. Allin keeps fighting back, showing great resiliency here. Page cuts him off and hits the iconoclasm onto one of the ladders. Allin again fights back, hitting a RANA and then attacking Page with chair shots. Allin up top, Page hits him with a smash mouth chair toss and then grabs a table. Page works over Allin in the ropes with strikes, but misses the chair shot and it rebounds off the ropes so Page hit himself. Allin counters RKO EGO and puts Page through the chair and then through the table in the corner. Allin sets up the ladder, climbs and has to fight off the Keepers allowing Page to hit a low blow. Page climbs as well, AN PRESS SLAMS ALLIN OFF THE LADDER THROUGH TABLES ON THE FLOOR! MY GAWD THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY! Back in the ring and Page sets up chairs, climbs on them and looks for a package piledriver and hits it but Allin somehow survives. The crowd is trying to rally Allin as Page sets up another table, the Keepers are in as is Pricilla Kelly. She tries to seduce the Keepers, Austin Theory arrives to take out the Keepers and ten wipes them out with a dive to the floor. Nice to see Darby has friends. The Keepers brawl with Theory to the back, Allin gets a trash an and goes into the bleachers, puts on the trashcan and goes for the coffin drop and NO ONE CATCHES HIM. Fucks sake. Allin drags himself to the ring, waffles Page with the can repeatedly and puts Page through a table with a huge splash off of the ladder for the win. This was an absolutely insane spectacle of a match, with Darby Allin not only surviving but also finally picking up the big win over Page as payback to months of abuse. The big takeaway is that EVOLVE has taken the time to build up Allin as a sympathetic babyface that the face can rally behind, he was insane here and page was the perfect villain to his hero. This was a great way to close out the show, and played well off of the established feud, providing a satisfying payoff to the feud.

3. From PROGRESS: Orlando – Champion Matt Riddle defeated Trent Seven @ 10:50 via submission [****½] : Lots of circling to begin, with both guys looking to be careful before they engage. We get some sportsmanship early with clean breaks and such. Riddle quickly worked rapid fire strikes, and followed with the XPLODER, but Seven then countered the senton and laid in chops. Seven then rubs his balls, licks his hand and looks to attack, but Riddle fought him off and sent him to the floor. They lit each other up with chops on the floor, back in and Seven quickly hits the suicide dive to take control back. The brawl continued on the floor, Seven up top but Riddle cut him off and then hit the avalanche fisherman’s buster! My God. Riddle fired up, Seven is pissed and slaps Riddle. Riddle took him to the corner, hit knee strikes and hits a German, Seven pops back up and they trade Germans. Seven hits a series of chops, and then a snapdragon suplex but Riddle answers with an up kick and then a bridging German for 2. Riddle goes back to the strikes and kicks, Seven avoids the knee strike, hits seventh heaven piledriver and that gets the near fall. Seven teases the piledriver off the ropes, but Riddle slips out and hits the powerbomb and jumping tombstone, but Seven kicks out. They traded strikes center ring, Seven then hits the seven star lariat for a great near fall. Riddle hits a knee strike and piledriver, but SEVEN KICKS OUT AT ONE AND IS ALL LIKE COME AT ME BRO. This was a bad idea, because bro locked in the bromission and picked up the win. Great fucking finish. They made mention that the Atlas title was “big lads kicking the shit out off each other, and they weren’t lying. Seven is really great, and this match was in Riddle’s wheelhouse, in that 10-15 minute mark, filled with heated back and forth action and some great near falls during the final third of the match. Once again, where this thrives is the active crowd and the fact that it had a different feel than the other matches.

2. From EVOLVE 81 – Keith Lee defeated Donovan Dijak @ 12:06 via pin [****½] : This is a battle of two big dudes who are also very agile; they worked a fun and athletic opening stretch, Lee countered a monkey flip, landing on his feet. Dijak did not know what to make of this, and Lee told him to bask in his glory; Lee hit the dropkick and sent Dijak to the floor. Lee then hit a corkscrew plancha, they brawled to the apron and Dijak hit the big chokeslam onto the apron to take control back. Dijak took a lot of time to celebrate, but then hit a corkscrew moonsault to wipe out lee on the floor. Back in and Dijak hit a springboard elbow drop for 2. Lee then caught a high cross, rolled through and looked for the powerbomb but Dijak back flipped out of that only to be killed by the POUNCE! Lee went high risk, missing the moonsault and leading to Dijak hitting the destroyer for a near fall. Lee fought off feast your eyes, but then hit a huge high angle spinebuster and then headed to the ropes again; but Dijak kipped up and hit a superkick and then snatched him off the ropes, and hit feast your eyes for the great near fall. Dijak looks for a senton to the floor, but Lee (after a big of a struggle, Dijak is a big boy) catches him and hits the apron bomb! Back in and Lee hits the moonsault but Dijak somehow survives! This is some real shit right here. Dijak flips out of the chokeslam and then Lee does the same, hits the spirit bomb and picks up the win. This was absolutely fucking great, with big hoss daddies doing flippy boy things and also trying to kill each other. I loved this, I need to see more of this and feel that it was a must see match with a tremendous sense of urgency and great pacing; it never slowed in a bad way and felt like a big time match.

1. From ROH Supercard of Honor: ROH Tag Team Ladder Match: The Young Bucks defeated Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy @ 25:25 [****¾] : We get “fuck that owl” chants. The Hardys deleted the superkick titles and tossed them to the floor, which led to the big brawl to begin as Matt bites Nick. They Hardy’s were rolling, but the Bucks cut them of with superkicks. They double teamed Jeff, and then worked over Matt. But the Hardys quickly fought back, hit twists of fate and went after ladders, but the Bucks battles back and wiped them out with dives. The Bucks tried to climb, but the Hardys cut them off and they paired off in the corners. The Hardys then whipped the Bucks into the ladder in the corner, set up another and they climbed, but Mat Jackson stopped that noise but ate a ladder shot from Jeff, and was sent through a table. The Hardys set up a ladder teeter-totter, Nick fought of the Hardys, but Matt hit Matt Jackson with a crucifix bomb. Jeff crotched Nick and sent him to the floor. Superkick by Matt Jackson to Jeff, and Nick flew in and used the teeter-totter to wipe out Jeff. Nick then hit a 450 to the floor to put Jeff through a table.

The Bucks set up ladders, but Matt Hardy returned and fought with Matt Jackson; they traded strikes and the Bucks then pulled Matt off into the corner powerbomb. They laid Matt on a bridging ladder Nick cut off Jeff but Matt Hardy tossed him off the top. The Hardys then suplexed Nick through a ladder, DELIGHTFUL! The Hardys looked to climb, got cut off and Matt Jackson attacked with ladder shots, and planted Jeff on the apron with a springboard DDT. Superkicks to Jeff, he’s laid on a table and Matt Jackson looks to climb, but Matt Hardy cuts him off. Nick and Matt Hardy climb. Matt shoves over the ladder, so he steps onto the second one, and that topples so he steps off the top rope and puts Jeff through that table with the swanton. Sweet baby Christ. The Matts brawl atop the ladder, which topples over and they fall onto the ropes. They all brawl on top of the ladder, it breaks down to Jeff and Matt Jackson but Nick arrives to help and they do a double down but Matt Hardy bites the foot on matt Jackson, who is then sent off the ladder and through a table.

HE DEAD. As Matt Hardy climbs, Nick springboards in onto the ladder, but the Hardys cut him off and double team him. Nick lays in kicks, superkicks and then runs wild, as he has to fight by himself. Jeff goes for whisper in the wind, Matt is back and the Bucks kill Jeff with superkick as he flies in with whisper in the wind. Matt Jackson and Jeff both get tossed over the trop and through tables; Matt then hits the side effect on Nick through tables! WHAT IN THE FUCK IS THIS? They all climb back into the ring, slowly climb and brawl on top of the ladder; superkicks to the Hardys and the Bucks regain their titles. The Hardys short ROH run was fucking great, with a very good match at Manhattan Mayhem with the Bucks, a good TV match with the Briscoes on ROH TV, the awesome street fight with the Bucks and Roppongi Vice, helping to draw this huge crowd in Florida and then, one last time, taking a trip in the wayback machine to recapture some of their old magic in this match. This had all of the wild and crazy spots you’d hope for, some great drama and the Hardys pulling off another big time performance, and the Bucks doing everything in their power to help them do so. This was four guys, killing themselves for 25-minutes to steal the show, and the weekend….

