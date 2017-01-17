Csonka’s Smackdown Review 01.17.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz went to a no contest @ 10:40 [***¼]

– Non-Title Match: IC Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Randy Orton @ 13:55 via pin [***]

– Smackdown Women’s Title Cage Match: Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch @ 11:00 via pin [**½]

Shane McMahon Has a Super Duper Huge Announcement : Shane McMahon is out to kick off the show. McMahon does he little dance and plays to the crowd, and they love him. McMahon hypes the Rumble PPV, running down some of the big names that are set to compete in the match. McMahon then announces on four weeks, the WWE title will be defended in the elimination chamber. This brings out WWE Champion AJ Styles; he does not look amused by this. He plans to beat up John Cena at the Rumble. Shane questions of he will be defending the title at the Chamber, noting that Cena may walk in as the champion. Styles says “Over my dead body,” and then claims Shane has made a hot headed decision and should have consulted the champ first. The crowd loves Styles as Shane says he consulted Daniel Bryan, they are giving opportunities, and they want the best as champion at Mania. Shane puts over Styles as one of the best in the ring, but says he has a bad attitude. Styles threatens to take the title and go back to Japan. Cena then makes his way to the ring. Styles cuts off Cena and tells him to shut up, and says Cena’s brother in law gifted him a title match. Styles feels disrespected, adding that Smackdown is against him. The Miz and Maryse arrive, Miz says he will win the IC Title back and will either win the Rumble or win the Chamber to return to the main event of WrestleMania. He plans to become a double champion, Styles says he is delusional and does a good job of hiding behind his wife. Miz makes fun of Styles’ hair and reminds everyone that he beat Cena at Mania before. He also made the IC Title what it is today. Miz says people talk about Smackdown because of him. Cena gets involved and instigates things. Styles reminds Miz that he knocked his teeth out, and asks Maryse if Miz “performs with a lisp.” Shane books Styles vs. Miz. Good segment, setting up the Chamber PPV, hyping the Rumble and keeping Miz in the top mix. Cena playing instigator there was hilarious.

– Shane walks and meets with Ambrose. Ambrose says he wants a new IC Title because it smells. Shane says there is one title and he can’t help him. Ambrose wants a match with Randy Orton tonight.

– Cena is out on commentary.

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz : After some back and forth, Styles grounded Miz for a bit. Miz made his way to the ropes for a break. They battled foe position, working the test of strength. Miz escaped, but ran into the dropkick; Styles followed with the back breaker. Miz managed to cut off Styles with a knee to the guy, but Styles quickly fought back and locked in the calf slicer. Maryse distracts Styles, allowing Miz to kick him in the face and send him to the floor for a commercial break. Post break, Miz worked the heat, laying the boots to Styles and then hitting the Daniel Bryan shotgun dropkicks. Styles quickly cut off Miz, teased the Styles clash but Miz poked the eyes and hit a short DDT for 2. They traded pinning combos, PELE by Styles and then a knee strike sends Miz to the floor. To the floor, we had shenanigans with Styles, Miz and Cena leading to a no contest. Back in the ring, Cena fights off Miz and lays out Styles with the AA. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz went to a no contest @ 10:40 [***¼] Good match, Styles works really well to Miz’s strengths and Miz seemed extra motivated working with Styles. The non-finish works very well here and comes t the right time, as neither man should have lost here.

Nikki Calls Out Natalya : Natalya attacked Nikki prior to their match last week, which led to a big brawl at ringside and Natalya standing tall. Nikki says they are just getting started and calls out Natalya. Natalya appeared in the crowd and showed a video on the tron of her walking backstage, and makes fun of all of the Nikki merchandise being next to Cena’s. She is pissed that Bret hart has a shirt for sale, and she doesn’t. Natalya then says Nikki and Bret have a lot in common; because they will both die alone. Natalya and Nikki brawled backstage.

– Dasha interviews Alexa Bliss and asks if she is afraid. Alexa says that’s some bullshit, because she will prove herself and retain the title.

– KURT ANGLE HALL OF FAME VIDEO TIME!

IC Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton : Harper & Wyatt are with Orton. Orton tried for a sneaky roll up to begin, but Ambrose immediately fought back and sent Orton to the floor. The Wyatts had a quick conference on the floor, Orton rolled back in and they ten actually started to have a professional grappling match. They fought to their feet; traded strikes and Orton dumped Ambrose on the ropes and then laid in the stomps. Orton slowed the pace, grounding Ambrose with the chinlock. It didn’t last too long as Ambrose made it to his feet, fired away with strikes and hit the elbow press off the ropes. Orton avoided dirty deeds as they brawled to the floor. Ambrose got distracted by the Wyatts, was posted and then Orton slammed him onto the announce table as we went to the break. Post break, Orton was in control until Ambrose hit a lariat for the double down. Ambrose fired up with a series of clotheslines and then a neck breaker to a tepid crowd reaction. Orton then hit some uppercuts and the snap slam for a near fall. Wyatt calls for the RKO, but Orton takes Ambrose up top but Ambrose fights off the superplex. Back to the mat and they work through a series of counters to their finishes. Ambrose fights off the hangman’s DDT, and then hits a dive onto Harper. Back in and Orton hits the hangman’s DDT. Wyatt wants Orton to finish it, but Harper looks to get involved; Wyatt pulls him to the floor but it caused enough of a distraction so that Ambrose could roll up Orton for the win. IC Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Randy Orton @ 13:55 via pin [***] This was good, but slowed down the stretch and lacked a truly invested crowd. The post match was good though, as the Orton/Wyatts stuff has been well done.

– Post match, Wyatt tried to make peace as Harper blamed everything on Orton. Wyatt eventually hit Harper, and Orton smiled. It’s breaking down kids.

– Dasha interviews Lynch, she knows who she is an tonight, we find out who Bliss really is.

The King’s Court With Dolph Ziggler : Lawler is here to host the king’s court, his guest is Dolph Ziggler. Lawler says Ziggler is a good guy, but that has faded like the bleach in his hair Ziggler does his stoic, no answer gimmick. Lawler asks if he is changing his attitude out of frustration, and Lawler tries to show him that the wrong path won’t fix things. We see video of last week, where Ziggler lost to Kalisto. Lawler wants answers, but Ziggler again refuses to talk. Ziggler says he won’t play Lawler’s game and be made to look back. Ziggler then shows footage of the match where Ziggler gave Lawler a ton of elbow drops on the show Lawler had his heart attack on. Ziggler says he did all of that damage prior to the heart attack and knows Lawler blames him for the heart attack, “and you should have.” Ziggler says if Lawler doesn’t stop, he will finish what he started. Lawler then asks Ziggler how it feels that no matter how many times he changes his attitude that he is still a loser. Ziggler superkicks Lawler in the chest and JBL hits the ring to check on him and make the save. Ziggler walked off as Lawler yelled at him. This was obviously designed to get Ziggler big time heat, bringing up the heart attack in Lawler’s hometown. The theory behind this was good, but the execution felt off and I don’t think it connected all that well. It also failed to connect because Lawler has joked for years about Ziggler causing the heart attack with the elbows.

– Bray Wyatt says the Wyatts are entering the Rumble. Next week, Orton faces Harper and in the end one will stand tall, and they will be a family united.

Smackdown Women’s Title Cage Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch : Lynch looks to attack right away, they tease tossing each other into the cage and then Bliss looks to escape like a good little chicken shit heel. Lynch looks to climb, but gets cut off. Arm drags by Lynch; Bliss then sends her to the corner and takes control until Lynch scores with a roll up. Lynch looks for a powerbomb, but Bliss escapes and climbs. They climb and battle on the top rope, and both fall, stunning themselves off the ropes as we take a commercial break. Post break, Bliss had the heat, beating down Lynch along the cage. Bliss slammed Lynch to the cage, Lynch up top and hits the missile dropkick for a near fall. Lynch looks to escape, starts to go over the top but Bliss cuts her off by grabbing the hair. They battle again up top; Lynch lands a sidekick and hits the SUPER XPLODER, covering for 2. Lynch then pummels Bliss with strikes, stopping her from escaping. La Luchadora arrives, Lynch looks for the disarmher but La Luchadora makes the save with a spin kick. Bliss retains. Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch @ 11:00 via pin [**½] I think the feud has been good and they set the stage for this match well, but I felt that it lacked intensity throughout. It was a fine match, I loved that they got the main event spot but this never felt like a feud built on hate once they got going in the ring. It’s an interesting move to bring back Mickie as a heel right away, I felt the way to go would be a babyface return and then an eventual heel turn. The finish also felt very flat, but it does protect Lynch as she was clearly screwed. Also, the Mickie/Bliss pairing feels like a version of Mickie and Trish, so we’ll see how things go. This wasn’t bad, but they can do better.

– Post match, Bliss and La Luchadora and bliss beat down Lynch, and then Luchadora is unmasked as Mickie James.

