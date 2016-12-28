– PWInsider reports that at last night’s Raw-branded house show in St. Louis, Curtis Axel brought back his Axelmania gimmick. Axel, who was on the winning side of a ten-man tag team match alongside Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Darren Young opposite the Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas, wore his Axelmania bandanna and did the whole Hogan routine including a leg drop.

WWE had Axel drop the gimmick after Hulk Hogan’s big racial tirade scandal hit, which caused WWE to cut ties entirely with Hogan and scrub his presence from WWE.com and the WWE Network. Over time, the company has been slowly easing a bit of that material back in although Hogan still does not have an entry on WWE.com nor does his name bring up any search results.