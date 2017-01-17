wrestling / News
Dixie Carter Congratulates Kurt Angle on Hall of Fame Induction
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Dixie Carter has congratulated Kurt Angle on his induction in the WWE Hall of Fame. Carter posted to Twitter, congratulating Angle on his induction as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.
You can see her post below:
So thrilled for your @WWE #HOF induction @RealKurtAngle! So deserving… #BoutTime #GreatestWrestlerOfAllTime 😘 pic.twitter.com/7nhQwezqL6
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) January 17, 2017