Dixie Carter Congratulates Kurt Angle on Hall of Fame Induction

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Dixie Carter has congratulated Kurt Angle on his induction in the WWE Hall of Fame. Carter posted to Twitter, congratulating Angle on his induction as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

