Drew Galloway Announces Five Star Wrestling Series for Spike TV in Great Britain, Live Special Set for January 28

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Drew Galloway announced on his Twitter account that Five Star Wrestling is set to debut on Spike TV in Great Britain later this month. There will be a live special on January 28 that will feature Rey Mysterio Nr., John Morrison, Jay Lethal and much more. Galloway also announced that the show will be a “commissioned a series for the largest tournament in the history of wrestling.” You can see the announcement video on the event below.

