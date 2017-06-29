wrestling / News

Gunner Makes Debut at NXT Live Event (Pics)

June 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Former Impact star Gunner made his WWE debut during tonight’s NXT house show in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gunner was billed under his real name, Chad Lail, and being from from Charlotte, North Carolina. He faced No Way Jose in a losing effort. You can see pics from the appearance below:

article topics :

Gunner, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading