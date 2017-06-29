– Former Impact star Gunner made his WWE debut during tonight’s NXT house show in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gunner was billed under his real name, Chad Lail, and being from from Charlotte, North Carolina. He faced No Way Jose in a losing effort. You can see pics from the appearance below:

A closer look at Chad Lail c/o @MichiKent83 pic.twitter.com/mb60CdZljF — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 30, 2017