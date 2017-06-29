wrestling / News
Gunner Makes Debut at NXT Live Event (Pics)
June 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Former Impact star Gunner made his WWE debut during tonight’s NXT house show in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gunner was billed under his real name, Chad Lail, and being from from Charlotte, North Carolina. He faced No Way Jose in a losing effort. You can see pics from the appearance below:
Highlights of the night so far! @roderickstrong, the debut of Gunner, and @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #NXTStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/BZEP7HUhpa
— Kent Klausner (@MichiKent83) June 30, 2017
A closer look at Chad Lail c/o @MichiKent83 pic.twitter.com/mb60CdZljF
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 30, 2017