Impact Wrestling Announces Deal With AAA – Still Working with CRASH Lucha

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Impact Wrestling has established a working relationship with AAA in Mexico. Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm posted to Twitter revealing the deal, as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that Impact’s working agreement with CRASH Lucha Libre is still in place, and that there are plans currently set about announcements that will be made in the coming weeks. This puts Impact in an interesting place as CRASH and AAA are currently at odds with each other.

AAA, CRASH Lucha Libre, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

