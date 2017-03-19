– Impact Wrestling has established a working relationship with AAA in Mexico. Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm posted to Twitter revealing the deal, as you can see below:

Building bridges. Our alliance with AAA will bring the best of both promotions together @IMPACTWRESTLING @fightnet — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 20, 2017

PWInsider reports that Impact’s working agreement with CRASH Lucha Libre is still in place, and that there are plans currently set about announcements that will be made in the coming weeks. This puts Impact in an interesting place as CRASH and AAA are currently at odds with each other.