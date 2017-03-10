– Impact Wrestling’s reboot didn’t translate into a viewership or ratings increase. This week’s episode on POP TV brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 292,000 viewers, nearly identical with last week’s 0.07 and 293,000 viewers. This week marks the seventh out of ten weeks in 2017 thus far that the show has drawn that same demographic number, though it could be considered disappointing as POP TV promoted it heavily as a relaunch of the company as it’s now under Anthem’s creative direction.

Impact did not rank in the top #150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.