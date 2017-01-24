– Jerry Lawler recently spoke with the Cerrito Live Podcast (transcript credit wrestlezone.com), here are the highlights…

On Signing a New WWE Deal: I re-signed another contract so everything is cool. They sign everybody to 1 year at a time. Think that is how they sign everybody; from year to year. It’s a one year contract and I’m really happy, so everything is good.

On Getting to Call The Royal Rumble: The Royal Rumble, 30th anniversary. I mean, what’s the Royal Rumble without the royalty? So, I thought it was pretty exciting to get to do that again. It’s going to be me, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and it should be a lot of fun. I’m only calling the Royal Rumble match, but it’s lasting an hour. I’m also going to be doing the pre-show; the pre-show is two hours, so I’ll be doing an hour of that.

On Doing Other Projects After the Royal Rumble: It’s the cool thing about the contract, it’s kind of an open-ended thing as far as what I will be doing. That’s the thing about the WWE. The great thing about it is that it is so spontaneous. They don’t know one week to the next what they’re going to do, it’s literally like a week to week thing. The thing that I did on Smackdown just came about apparently the week before, right after they did the Smackdown the week before, so the writers and creative look and say, ‘oh look, next week we’re in Memphis, let’s do something with King,’ that’s how stuff like that happens. I really don’t know what I will be doing. I thought for a while I wouldn’t be calling anymore matches, then next thing you know, I’m calling the Royal Rumble, so you just never know.