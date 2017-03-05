– The Shining Wizards Podcast recently interviewed EVOLVE Wrestling star Matt Riddle. Below are some highlights.

On his response to calling Dana White an a**hole: “He’s always been. He’s a business man. But I always got asked about him and, you know, I wouldn’t say he’s the worst person in the world because he’s not. But he’s definitely a business man and cut throat, and you know if he can save money or make money, he will.”

Riddle on if WWE is interested in him: “I know they keep an eye on me and people asked about me and they talk about me. You know, and I never really heard them say a bad thing. I know they did pass on me last year before WrestleMania. So, it’s been a while. But, you know I don’t think anything’s changed. I’m doing my thing, they’re doing their thing. They’ve signed a lot of UK talent. They’ve signed a lot of talent from Evolve, from the states. I think they’ve got their hands full. I think they’re good. Now maybe after WrestleMania, maybe they’ll be looking to sign more people. But even then, the track I’m on, I really like what I’m doing and the steam I’m building and I like the fan base that I have.”

Riddle on his match with Pentagon: “I’ve never worked Pentagon before. I’m really excited, and I really like the clash of styles. When you got a guy like my style, MMA style, and a guy like Pentagon who’s a luchador. He’s aggressive, I’m aggressive. He’s been wrestling for a while and I see nothing but fireworks for that match. I see it being an easy night for me and the crowd going crazy.”

Riddle on if CM Punk should have tried MMA: “Oh him? Yeah! He got to fight in the UFC on PPV for a lot of money. That’s a sweet deal. Even if you get your ass whooped in 2 minutes or whatever time it was, that’s still , I mean there are guys that get beat up for like two hundred bucks on like an Indian reservation. So like CM Punk literally just made out like a bandit, so he did good.”