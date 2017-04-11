– The Miz spoke with FOX Sports for a new interview and discussed his now-famous Talking Smack segment where he lit into Daniel Bryan. The highlights are below:

On how the segment came about: “You guys are getting an exclusive here, I don’t think I’ve ever told this. So here was my day up to that point: I wasn’t written on the episode that day and I’m the Intercontinental champion. This is the title that I’ve loved since I was a child, and I don’t want to be the guy who says, ‘I’m going to make it great,’ and then not do anything. I want to make it great. So I told them to put me on ‘Talking Smack.’ They asked, ‘Well what are you going to do?’ And I said I’m going to rip into Daniel Bryan. And then I guess I kind of went overboard. And when I go, I have no filter. It’s everything that is fueling inside of me and I just black out.'”

On Bryan’s response not being scripted: “He actually left. I didn’t expect him to leave — I expected him to hit me. The things I was laying in to him on were very below the belt and very mean and very rude, but when I go, I just go.”