It appears as though Paige may have been victim of online hacking, as several private nude photos and sex videos have leaked online today and are popping up on Twitter, Reddit, and other places. The photos and videos are very graphic, and show Paige using a dildo and having sex with an unidentified man.

This comes days after photos of celebrities like Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were stolen and leaked online. Watson is currently planning legal action. However, it’s unknown at this time if Paige was part of that specific hack or if this is separate.

We obviously won’t be posting the photos or videos here.

There was a huge hack in 2014 in which many photos of celebrities were released online. The hacker, Ryan Collins, was arrested and sentenced to eighteen months in prison. He hacked into at least fifty Apple iCloud and 72 Gmail accounts with a phishing scam.