– Alberto El Patron and Paige spoke with TMZ while in New York. Paige has been working out with Alberto, and when asked about taking a fight, Alberto says there is no chance he will be fighting in the cage because he’s too old. Alberto was in New York doing promotional work for Combate Americas. When asked about her interest in MMA, Paige says that when her WWE career ends, she could possibly see herself doing MMA, noting that she really enjoys the training.