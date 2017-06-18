– Sportskeeda, which has been accurate with some signficant WWE stories in the past, reports that they have several spoilers for Money in the Bank. The site reports that the following results are set for the PPV:

* Baron Corbin to win the Money in the Bank match

* Carmella to win the Women’s Money in the Bank match

* Jinder Mahal to retain WWE Championship against Randy Orton

* The Usos to retain WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day

* Naomi to retain Women’s Championship against Lana

All of these results are in line with the most recent betting odds for tonight’s PPV. WWE has reportedly had Carmella in line for a big push as of late and there have been plans for Corbin to be Smackdown’s primary heel for a while now.