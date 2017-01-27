5 Dimes (via Bet Wrestling) has revealed that Randy Orton is the new betting favorite for the Royal Rumble match on Sunday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this week that the current plan (which they note, could change) is that Randy Orton will win the Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt will win the Elimination Chamber match next month to set up Orton vs. Wyatt for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 33.

As always, the + sign means that all Rumble participants are technically underdogs, so a bet of $100 will get you the number next to their name. You can find the odds for many participants, including those not in the Rumble, as well as the matches below. The odds change several times before the show, with the “smart money” coming in Sunday just before the event.

WWE Championship

John Cena (-145) vs. AJ Styles (+105)

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (-180) vs. Kevin Owens (+140)

RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte (-750) vs. Bayley (+450)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (-900) vs. Rich Swann (+500)

WWE Royal Rumble Match

Randy Orton +275

The Undertaker +400

Braun Strowman +550

Goldberg +550

Finn Balor +950

Samoa Joe +950

Chris Jericho +1000

Brock Lesnar +1400

Bray Wyatt +2000

Sami Zayn +2100

John Cena +2200

Baron Corbin +2600

Shinsuke Nakamura +3000

The Miz +3200

AJ Styles +3500

Kenny Omega +3500

Roman Reigns +3800

Seth Rollins +3800

Triple H +4400

Dean Ambrose +4400

Kevin Owens +4800

Kurt Angle +5500

Mojo Rawley +5500

Cesaro +5500

Shawn Michaels +8500

Austin Aries +8500

Dolph Ziggler +8500

Big Show +8500

Big Cass +8500

Rusev +8500

Sheamus +11000

Kofi Kingston +16500

Luke Harper +16500

Big E +22000

Xavier Woods +27500

Karl Anderson +11000

Bobby Roode +11000

CM Punk +11000

Chad Gable +11000

Enzo Amore +11000

Doc Gallows +11000

Jason Jordan +11000

Hideo Itami +11000

Rich Swann +11000

The Rock +16500

Kalisto +22000

Erick Rowan +22000

Neville +22000

Batista +22000

Brian Kendrick +22000

Shane McMahon +22000

TJ Perkins +27500

Zack Ryder +27500

Apollo Crews +27500

Curtis Axel +27500

Daniel Bryan +27500

Darren Young +27500

Fandango +27500

Goldust +27500

Heath Slater +27500

Jack Swagger +27500

Jey Uso +27500

Jimmy Uso +27500

Mark Henry +27500

R-Truth +27500

Ryback +27500

Tyler Breeze +27500

Shaquille O’Neal +27500

Shelton Benjamin +27500

Sin Cara +27500

Sting +27500

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin +27500

Hulk Hogan +30000

Bo Dallas +33000

Rhyno +33000

Conor McGregor +45000

Titus O’Neil +55000