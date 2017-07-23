– Here is another highlight from Sean Mooney’s interview with Total Wrestling Magazine:

On which WWE Superstars he’d like to interview today and how promos differ now: “Oh boy, there’s a lot of them. They always think that we’re knocking the talent today and that’s not what we do in any way shape or form. That’s not our podcast. If you want people knocking the business and tearing down the boys, you’re not going to get that from Hacksaw and me. I love some of these new guys. I think Jinder Mahal is very good, I like Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt, he reminds me a lot of Jake Roberts when he does his interviews. I think a lot of these guys have that ability. If they had been working in the eighties I think they would have been very successful. I think it’s very difficult for them today because it is so scripted. These shows are so scripted and they’re not able to really develop their characters as much as they could back then. They really gave these guys a lot of freedom. When they came up with their promos, they did them. They came up with those promos themselves. They knew what the storyline was, they knew their character. The best did it better than they could have done with any team of writers. People always ask me; why do you think people aren’t as over today as they were back in the eighties? I think that’s one of the problems. These guys aren’t given the ability to really develop those characters and the storylines aren’t given enough time to really develop that story. To get people to really want to see justice done or revenge, they go by so quickly it’s hard to even keep up with them.”