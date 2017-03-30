– Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with CBS Sports, here are the highlights…

How Important is His Entrance?: “How important [is the ring entrance]? Maybe 90 percent. Every characteristic of my character and my moves always came from my real life. My character is kind of close to my real personality. I’m just enjoying my life. I’m using the desire.”

Does He Want To Go To Raw or Smackdown When He Gets Called Up?: “I want to be on Smackdown because it has AJ Styles, Randy Orton and John Cena — a lot of dream matches I can do. Also, Monday Night Raw has a lot of friends there [who previously wrestled in Japan] like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, which would be much comfortable for me. But first I need to concentrate for TakeOver: Orlando now and Bobby Roode.”