wrestling / News

Sonjay Dutt vs. Marty Scurll Added to ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the updated card for ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI, which will take place on March 4th the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom…

* Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee
* ROH TV Title Match: If still champion, Marty Scurll will defend the ROH TV Title against Sonjay Dutt
* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush
* ROH World Title Match: If Adam Cole is still the ROH Champion, he will defend against Bobby Fish

article topics :

Manhattan Mayhem VI, Marty Scurll, Ring of Honor, Sonjay Dutt, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading