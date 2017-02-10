– Here is the updated card for ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI, which will take place on March 4th the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom…

* Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH TV Title Match: If still champion, Marty Scurll will defend the ROH TV Title against Sonjay Dutt

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush

* ROH World Title Match: If Adam Cole is still the ROH Champion, he will defend against Bobby Fish