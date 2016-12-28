– The Young Bucks spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing their re-signing with ROH and more. Highlights are below:

On their decision to return to Ring of Honor:

Nick: “The schedule was perfect for us and the family and we still have rights to sell the Young Buck brand, as well as a lot of freedom. We also have a lot of input in what we do, and that is priceless. We love ROH and NJPW and they also gave us a very healthy raise. We’re as happy as can be. If fans are disappointed that we didn’t sign with WWE, I understand why—but family comes first and I hope they can understand that. But to WWE fans, well, never say never.”

Matt: “It was such an easy choice. The money. The schedule. The freedom of creativity. The ability to continue our run in Japan. Everything. It’s tough to find happiness in wrestling and we’re truly happy. My family will always come first, and this was the best decision for them.”

On if they’ll involved with Kenny Omega’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 match:

Nick: “We sure hope to be, but that’s totally up to Kenny. If he wins, it will help NJPW penetrate the USA market like they want. So it’s not only good for him, but it’s also good for the company if he wins. Kenny main-eventing is a huge step in the right direction. But I’ll say this, Kenny Omega will go down as the greatest foreign wrestler ever in Japan.”

Matt: “Winning the G-1 Climax and being in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom has already solidified Kenny as the greatest foreigner to ever wrestle in Japan. Winning the match will make him a legend.”

On their own match at Wrestle Kingdom:

Matt: “We’re the best, most exciting, most entertaining tag team—maybe ever. We do crazy stunts and tear the house down in front of 400 people in a bar in Reseda, California. What are we going to do in front of 40,000 to 50,000 people in Tokyo at the Dome? Tokyo Dome is big, so everything will be bigger. The moves, the body language, even the outfits.”