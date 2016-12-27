– According to Pwinsider.com, an official announcement that Anthem Sports and Entertainment has officially purchased TNA and its parent company Impact Ventures LLC from Dixie Carter will likely happen in the next 24 hours. Word is that Dixie Carter is done with the company in terms of having any true position of power and Ed Nordholm of Anthem will be the lead person going forward.

– Thursday’s Impact Wrestling will be the Hardy New Year celebration, with lots from the Hardy compound. Pwinsider.com reports that there will be something unique on the show that has never been done on pro wrestling TV before

– The company is moving forward with plans for house shows next year.

– TNA tapes in Orlando from January 5th through the 12th. The company will tape 12 episodes of Impact as well as broadcast a live One Night Only PPV. They will also tape additional material.