– As previously reported, The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE looking into booking a match between John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. However, Vince McMahon is said to have instead changed his mind about the match and pulled it from the card. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer later followed-up on the news on his Twitter account in response to a fan question. According to Meltzer, McMahon has a different vision of the show and is thinking more of the WWE’s future in the long term You can see his tweet below.

No, just Vince has a different vision for the show and thinking longterm picture not short-term. https://t.co/mBU03in0JB — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 13, 2017