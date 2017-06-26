UPDATED: According to Impact Wrestling El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago will team up at Slammiversary in a 4-way match for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Championship, now held by the Latin American Xchange (LAX). The match will also feature talent from two other international promotions.

ORIGINAL: Impact Wrestling announced today that Drago & Hijo Del Fantasma (King Cuerno in Lucha Underrground) are coming to compete at Slammiversary. While the video did not announce a match for them, tag team champions LAX are currently without a match for the PPV so that may be the match…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Mark Jindrak (40)

* Matt Striker (43)

* JJ Dillon (75)