Video & Pics of Undertaker, Charlotte Flair & More From WrestleMania 34 Announcement

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Here are pics and video from today’s WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans, at which it was announced that the show will be held in the city on April 8th. The pics and video include appearances by Undertaker, Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse and more:

