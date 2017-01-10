– Here are pics and video from today’s WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans, at which it was announced that the show will be held in the city on April 8th. The pics and video include appearances by Undertaker, Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse and more:

Proud to be apart of the huge announcement today #Wrestlemania is coming to New Orleans in 2018 and it's gonna be #Awesome #ItCouple pic.twitter.com/ba0Qa5ytsI — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

We might have a new host for #MizTV he's got the gift of gab, hard hitting questions. Thank you for the best interview ever. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/gT1OaUaT9s — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

Had one of the toughest (and most fun) interviews of my career today @WrestleMania press conference in #NewOrleans. #HardHittingQuestions pic.twitter.com/OfL73jMgOQ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 10, 2017

Excited to be returning to New Orleans next year for #WrestleMania 34 as a part of #NOLA's tricentennial celebration!! pic.twitter.com/MSI4aznE3L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2017