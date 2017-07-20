– WWE has announced a new girls’ product line alongside Mattel. The line will feature the first-ever fashion dolls of Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox and Eva Marie and, as the press release notes, will “leverage the popularity of WWE’s female Superstars and give its sizable girl fan base a new way to connect with their favorite brands.”

The product line will consist of 12” fashion dolls that come with multiple fashions inspired by the stars, as well as cosplay items that include a WWE Women’s Championship title belt with authentic styling and sleek metallic medallions and accessories like a Bayley-inspired headband and Sasha Bank’s “Legit Boss” rings. The dolls will be available for preorder online only at Toysrus.com beginning July 24th and exclusively at Toys“R”Us stores nationwide and Toysrus.com this September.

“The launch of the first-ever WWE girls’ product line is a significant moment in the evolution of not only our female Superstars, but our entire company,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are honored to partner with Mattel to provide kids with another way to connect with our incredible female performers who inspire confidence and strength.”

“At Mattel, we have a deep understanding of how girls play and are proud to be WWE’s partner in bringing the first ever female Superstar fashion doll line to fans, said Lori Pantel, SVP and GM for Girl’s Toy Box. “This line shows girls that they too can be a WWE Superstar and fits well within our portfolio of girl’s brands by offering unique doll aesthetics with empowering messages.”