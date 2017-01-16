– CBS Local in Pittsburgh reports that Kurt Angle has launched a new app to help those dealing with addiction. The app, called AngleStrong, features daily check-in, meeting reminders and a care manager in order to help reach recovery goals and track sobriety. Loved ones are notified if someone doesn’t check in in order to help prevent relapses.

The app is available for iOS and Android devices; you can find out more here.

– Here is a promo for Tuesday’s steel cage Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch: