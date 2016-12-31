wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Share Their Best of 2016 Thoughts, Sasha Banks Set for Muscle & Fitness Feature, and Charlotte Looks Back at Her Successful Year
– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have released a new video sharing their thoughts on the best movies, books, and movies of 2016. You can check out the video below.
– WWE.com has revealed that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be featured in the next issue of Muscle & Fitness. The issue is set to hit the newsstands next week. The feature will have Sasha Banks breaking down her full-body workout routine.
– Charlotte shared the following post on her Instagram account, looking back at her goals for 2016 and what she accomplished.
Above were my 2016 goals. I remember posting this and thinking "hmmm, are these goals really attainable." A year later & the answer is…. YES. I accomplished everything I put my mind to & more with a lot of help along the way 😍 Looking forward to seeing what 2017 brings because I'm just getting started 💪🏻😎 #DaretoDream