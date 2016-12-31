– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have released a new video sharing their thoughts on the best movies, books, and movies of 2016. You can check out the video below.

– WWE.com has revealed that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be featured in the next issue of Muscle & Fitness. The issue is set to hit the newsstands next week. The feature will have Sasha Banks breaking down her full-body workout routine.

– Charlotte shared the following post on her Instagram account, looking back at her goals for 2016 and what she accomplished.