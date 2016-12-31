wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Share Their Best of 2016 Thoughts, Sasha Banks Set for Muscle & Fitness Feature, and Charlotte Looks Back at Her Successful Year

December 31, 2016 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
charlotte-roadblock

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have released a new video sharing their thoughts on the best movies, books, and movies of 2016. You can check out the video below.

WWE.com has revealed that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be featured in the next issue of Muscle & Fitness. The issue is set to hit the newsstands next week. The feature will have Sasha Banks breaking down her full-body workout routine.

– Charlotte shared the following post on her Instagram account, looking back at her goals for 2016 and what she accomplished.

article topics :

Brie Bella, Charlotte, Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading