– WWE has released the official theme for The Revival, called “Southern Proud.”

– In a poll on WWE.com, fans were asked which Smackdown Live star they wanted to see move to RAW. AJ Styles is in the lead with 30%, followed by John Cena (13%), The Miz (12%), Dolph Ziggler (10%), Baron Corbin (9%), American Alpha (7%), Alexa Bliss (7%), Bray Wyatt (6%) and Becky Lynch (5%).