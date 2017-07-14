wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, WWE Stars At Comic-Con, Identity of Enhancement Talent At NXT Tapings
– Kurt Angle provides the latest WWE Network pick of the week, which is his WWE 24 special.
– Wizard World has announced that six WWE stars were added to the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. It happens on August 24-27th. The talent includes Roman Reigns, The Hardy Boyz, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair. They will greet fans, poses for photo ops, sign autographs and take part in Q&As. You can find more information here.
Thursday:
* Roman Reigns: 5-8 PM
* Alexa Bliss: 6-9 PM
Friday:
* Kevin Owens: 3-6 PM
* Charlotte Flair: 4-7 PM
Saturday:
* The Hardy Boyz: 4-7 PM.
– During the NXT tapings, Jeet Rama defeated an enhancement talent. The wrestler’s identity is New York independent wrestler “The Dagger” Mik Drake. He wrote on Instagram:
Was going to keep it quiet but since the cat's out of the bag, (thanks internet detectives) last night I wrestled at Full Sail for WWE NXT. And for a moment, I savored it, and I did appreciate it; just for a second. But it's over. Done. More work to do. Next. 💪 #IndyWrestling #indiewrestling #FitFam #Gym #IndependentWrestling #ProWrestling #ProfessionalWrestling #wwe #nxt #roh #wwenetwork #goals #workout #work #relentless