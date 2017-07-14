– Kurt Angle provides the latest WWE Network pick of the week, which is his WWE 24 special.

– Wizard World has announced that six WWE stars were added to the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. It happens on August 24-27th. The talent includes Roman Reigns, The Hardy Boyz, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair. They will greet fans, poses for photo ops, sign autographs and take part in Q&As. You can find more information here.

Thursday:

* Roman Reigns: 5-8 PM

* Alexa Bliss: 6-9 PM

Friday:

* Kevin Owens: 3-6 PM

* Charlotte Flair: 4-7 PM

Saturday:

* The Hardy Boyz: 4-7 PM.

– During the NXT tapings, Jeet Rama defeated an enhancement talent. The wrestler’s identity is New York independent wrestler “The Dagger” Mik Drake. He wrote on Instagram: