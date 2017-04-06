– WWE has added more original ECW content to the network, shows building to the first ECW PPV Barely Legal

– WWE has also added new episodes of Tuesday Night Titans and Mid-South TV from the early 1980s

– According to wrestlingdvdnetwork.com, WWE will release a three disc DVD set titled, Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection later this summer.

“It’s true! It’s true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection. Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection.”