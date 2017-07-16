– Newshub published an article about Sasha Banks trying Netball in New Zealand this weekend.

– Additionally, The New Zealand Herald interviewed Sasha Banks during WWE’s tour to the country. Banks commented on the fans who greeted her at the airport in Auckland. She stated, “There were so many fans at the airport. [And] it was one of the loudest crowds I have ever heard. Every little thing we did, they made a noise. They were incredible.”

– The Bella Twins, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley will all be at the San Diego Comic-Con later this week. Renee Young is set to moderate a panel featuring the Superstars on Thursday, July 20.