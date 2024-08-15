wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Match Announced For AEW Collision
The #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be determined on this week’s AEW Collision. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite saw The Acclaimed battle The Young Bucks for the titles, a match that ended with no contest when Dax Harwood went after Matt Jackson. Later in the show, Christopher Daniels announced that due to The Acclaimed being denied their title opportunity, The Acclaimed will face FTR on Collision with the winners moving on to challenge the Bucks at All In.
The match is the first announced for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT.
#AEW Interim EVP Christopher Daniels has made it official for #AEWCollision this Saturday Night regarding the #AEW World Tag Team Titles.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@facdaniels pic.twitter.com/jMtKirf2WC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024
