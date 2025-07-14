wrestling / News
WWE News: 2016 DDP Positively Living Documentary Released, New Vault Videos
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE has released a number of new classic videos via its Vault YouTube accounts, including the DDP: Positively Living documentary and more. You can see the 2016 documentary below via the WWE Vault account:
– The company also released the several other videos including Stephen Amell & Neville vs. Stardust & King Barrett from SummerSlam 2015; the full July 20th, 2016 episode of NXT; Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle at SummerSlam 2001; and a Rick Rude match compilation:
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Evolution 2: Naomi, AJ Lee, Saraya
- More Backstage Details On Seth Rollins Injury, Fear Of Major Injury
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella