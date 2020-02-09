411’s LIVE ROH Free Enterprise 2020 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s ROH Free Enterprise 2020 Review

– We get a welcome message from Joe Koff, thanking the fans, promising a big upgrade (the back catalogue) to Honor Club, and a great 2020.

– Marty then welcomes us to the show via video.

– Ian & Caprice run down the card.

Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelley : They shake hands, because they are good lads. They lockup, immediately working into counter exchanges and end in a standoff. Lockup again and Mark grounds things. Shelley counters out and works into a slick cradle for 2. he follows into a stretch neck breaker and cradle for 2. Mark follows with mid kicks, Shelley fires back and Mark follows with an enziguri, PK and the suicide dive. He follows with another and rolls Shelley back in. He grounds things, Shelley fires back and Mark cuts him off, attacking the arm. The arm bar follows, Shelley fights it and makes the ropes. The abdominal stretch follow, Shelley counters and cradles him but Mark counters into a crossface. Shelley fights and transitions to a rings of Haskins, but Shelley makes the ropes. Mark follows with kicks, Shelley dares him to throw more and so he does. Shelley cuts him off, follows with strikes and they trade until they work into a double down. back to the feet and they trade chops until Mark attacks the arm, hits the jab and Shelley counters into a suplex. He follows with kicks, a flatliner to the buckles and mark goes back to the arm and cradles him for 2. The PK and shoulder soldier roll follows for 2. Mark heads up top, and the double stomp misses, sliced bread by Shelley and transitions to the border city stretch but Mark cradles him for 2.Mark counters sliced bread into the sharpshooter and Shelley taps. Mark Haskins defeated Alex Shelley @ 12:05 via submission

VINCENT & Bateman vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle : Chuckles & Vita are at ringside. Castle and VINCENT begin, until Bateman tags in. They lockup, and Castle cradles him for 2. Hendry in and grounds things, maintaining control. Back to the feet and Bateman follows with kicks, Hendry hits the shoulder tackle and knee strike for 2. Castle back in and double teams follow as Castle covers for 2. Castle follows with strikes, suplexes and grounds things. VINCENT distracts Castle, Bateman takes over but Hendry tags in and dumps Bateman. VINCENT & Bateman attack, VINCENT does a wacky dance and thy isolate Hendry, working quick tags. VINCENT delivers elbow drops for 2.Hendry fires back, VINCENT cuts him off and follows with uppercuts. VINCENT slams him to the buckles, and covers for 2. He lays the boots to Hendry, works him over in the corner and double teams follow on Hendry. The side effect follows and that gets 2. Hendry battles back with cradles for near falls, but VINCENT locks on a guillotine. Hendry powers up and transitions into a suplex. Castle tags in, deliver strikes and chops. The clothesline follows as he runs wild with suplexes to both. The German to VINCENT follows and he takes out Bateman. The draping knee strike is cut off by VINCENT, he talks shit to Castle and Castle fires back and Hendry tags in. He slams both at the same time and the code breaker follows. Castle is pulled to the floor, sliced bread by VINCENT and that’s all. VINCENT & Bateman defeated Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle @ 12:25 via pin

