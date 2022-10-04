411’s RAW Talk Report: Finn Balor and Matt Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, More

-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Rollins Riddle continue their feud as the Fit Pit looms. Bayley ends the show on top of a ladder over a fall Bianca, and The Bloodline showed up to let us know Roman Reigns will be at the RAW Season Premier next week.

-To the video as Judgment Day get a win over Rey/AJ and it leads to AJ shoving Rey. JD then beat down AJ as the tough love continues. Balor is great as a heel and this group is much better with him as the leader instead of Edge.

-Judgment Day is backstage and Finn is asked about his I Quit Match on Sunday. Balor brings up that Edge already quit back in 2011 and he is going to do it again. Balor tells us he doesn’t sit and he doesn’t quit. He will beat Edge so bad he will wish he quit a long time ago.

-Booker T joins the show and he is perplexed. He notes that Edge created this monster and compares it next to a F5 Storm. He feels sorry for Edge as he is in trouble. Camp agrees as he feels JD has taken things to a different level. He covers the promo Edge cut where he showed some doubt and brought up how his wife and kids can see him hurting and slowing down. He also notes that neither Balor or Edge has been in an I Quit Match. Booker brings up the saying that when an athlete thinks about retirement he is already retired.

-Booker is saddened by what JD is doing to Rey and it breaks Jackie’s heart to hear Dom tell Rey that he hates him. She then calls out Camp who has a smirk on his face.

-Gargano and Riddle still to come!

-Paul Heuman Extreme Rules commercial!

-To the video where Otis gets a win over Johnny Gargano thanks to help from Austin Theory. I won’t complain about Gargano losing because he isn’t a guy that needs a long undefeated streak. He isn’t a Goldberg or GUNTER type that needs to run over everyone from the jump.

-Johnny Gargano is backstage and he is checking his jaw which is clicking and that freaks Kevin Patrick out. Gargano notes he is happy to be here, but he lost tonight. He blames Theory and notes Theory is triggered by him. Theory is still bothered by the fact he was Johnny Gargano’s lackey in NXT and he will always be known as that. Next week in the Barclay Center, which is Johnny Wrestling’s House, he will remind Theory he is Johnny Gargano’s lackey and who he is real daddy is. GREAT PROMO HERE FROM GARGANO and he even got KP fired up. He then takes a shot at Matt Camp just for fun.

-Jackie enjoyed the shot at Camp as she has a smirk when they get back on camera.

-To the video as Damage CTRL beat down Bianca while a match is happening between Sky and Alexa. Sky gets the win and then Asuka limps, but she is out-numbered. Damage CTRL dominates and Bayley holds the RAW Woman’s Title high above her head on a ladder.

-Camp and Jackie discuss. Camp feels Bianca is in big trouble this Saturday because of the numbers game. He brings up Bianca/Bayel at Hell in a Cell a year ago. There is history between this two and one will make history when they win the first 1 on 1 Ladder Match for the Women in WWE.

-SmackDown Season Premiere this Friday: Roman/Logan face to face; GUNTHER/Sheamus II. HOSS FIGHT!

-Jackie and Camp run down the Extreme Rules card. Should be a great show based on the card they have.

-To the video where Riddle and Rollins come face to face. Rollins plays mind games again as he talks about Riddle having to pay child support. Riddle shoots back about Rollins not holding a title for a long time and how his wife Main Evented WrestleMania. Daniel Cormier shoots in via video screen and tells both men to train and he will seem the Saturday.

-Riddle is backstage with Kevin Patrick. Matt notes he will kick the crap out of Rollin and smash every inch of his face and body until Cormier has to pull him off. He calls Cormier his boy and stud. He brings up DC never beat Jon Jones, but he did back in high school. Riddle sings a big and dances as we go back to the desk.

-Booker T is back and says Riddle is in his comfort zone this Saturday. He continues that Seth is the most dangerous he has ever been. He brings up that Seth has a target on him from a lot of people as he mentions Lasley and Ali. He puts over Cormier as the perfect man to handle these two in the Fight Pit. Camp agrees that Riddle has the clear advantage in this match, but Rollins wants to get to a top spot and he can get there with a win over Riddle. Booker knows Rollins will do whatever he can on Saturday because “if you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying.”

-Jackie asks Booker for his thoughts on what match will be the most brutal. Booker is going with the I Quit Match and thinks this could be the last time we see Edge.

-Booker takes his leave as Jackie and Camp pimp The Bump. Big E and Tyler Breeze will be the guests.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Thanks for reading and now I will go watch 49er postgame coverage!