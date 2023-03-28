411’s RAW Talk Report: Rey Mysterio Talks Hall of Fame, WrestleMania Match with Dom, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03.27.23

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. The run through WrestleMania Weekend: WrestleMania SmackDown, Hall of Fame (I will have live coverage for again right here on 411mania), WrestleMania Saturday, NXT Stand and Deliver, WrestleMania Sunday. I love this time of year!

-To the video as Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green get a win over Candice and Mia Yim to qualify for the Women’s Tag Team Showcase at WrestleMania. I was kind of surprised by the move, but I guess they want to get Chelsea on the Mania card.

-Byron is backstage with a very happy Chelsea and Sonya. Chelsea busts on Byron for his suit game. They have worked forever to get to this moment and then force Byron to leave so they can scream about going to WrestleMania.

-Camp brings up that Sonya was at Taylor Swift this past week and video surfaced of her and Liv singing along with T Swizzle! Jackie is just a bit jealous. They discuss the 4 Way Showcase for the Women.

-WrestleMania Hollywood commercial! The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre gets my vote as the best parody of the bunch.

-To the video as Omos weighs in and then Brock hits the ring for the go home show brawl. Brock tries to use the scale, but gets a boot to the face and Brock bails. It’s a HOSS FIGHT that won’t take too much time and the intrigue is what Brock will be able to do to Omos. It will be fine!

-Jackie and Camp discuss all things Brock/Omos. Camp notes that John Cena has called Brock Lesnar The GOAT and runs through all the names Brock has defeated at WrestleMania. Jackie gets tripped out as Camp notes it’s been 9 years since The Streak ended. Camp mentioning Brock beat Angle for his first WWE Title 20 years ago is what he me feeling old.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio (loved by the fans in Phoenix) gets a DQ win over Damian Priest due to Dom interfering. Dom and Priest beat on Rey until Legado Del Fantasma makes the save. LDF is awesome and I hope Santos gets a push coming after Mania.

-Byron is backstage with Rey Mysterio to get his thoughts on the biggest weekend of his career. Rey talks about The Hall of Fame and how it is mind boggling. On top of that he has to put his son on check for his behavior. He tells Byron when your kids get out of line you have to straighten them up.

-Jackie and Camp run through half of the card for this weekend.

-The Street Profits are up next!

-WrestleMania SmackDown commercial!

-To the video for the party match of the week with The Profts and Braun/Ricochet taking on The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy. Fun match that had the crowd popping for everything and a great ending with Ricochet hitting a Swanton off of Braun’s shoulders and Montez leaping over Braun and changing direction with an impressive looking frog-splash. Good stuff!

-The Street Profits are backstage with Cathy Kelley and they are pumped about heading to WrestleMania. They tease they will have some new gear (RIP Larry Csonka as he was always a fan of new gear at WrestleMania) and just sing about going to LA as they take their leave.

-Jackie and Camp run down the rest of the card. I am pumped for this show. There are a good amount of matches that can steal the show this year.

-To the video as we see footage of Cody getting a win over Solo Sikoa. The Usos and KO/Sami get involved as well. Good place for Solo to take his first loss and even with the loss he looked good out there.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Cody/Roman. Camp notes Roman needs to get by Cody to get to the magical 1000 number in his reign as Champion. I know they are torn on who wins on Sunday, but it needs to be Cody at this point. It’s WrestleMania and it’s time to pay off this Bloodline story.

-Jackie and Camp hype WrestleMania SmackDown as it will be the true go home show and will put the final touch on the build of Roman/Cody.

-Camp plugs The Bump as the guests with be The Miz and Maryse and Johnny Gargano. Camp crushes The Miz by noting Maryse made a bad choice on who she married. Even Jackie was caught off guard by that one and wraps up the show. Thanks for reading!