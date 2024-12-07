411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: Tiffany Stratton & Bayley Talk Women’s US Title Tourney, More

-I am a little behind as I missed most of SmackDown due to watching my beloved Red Raiders lose their first basketball game of the season. Another game tomorrow boys, so get back at it. Let’s get to it!

-Moments ago, Cody Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes to get a victory on Chad Gable, who was guest starring this week from RAW. Good showing from Gable, which shouldn’t shock anyone.

-Kevin Owens is here to pick the bones and goes for the damaged ankle. Smart! Owens gets pulled off by officials as the crowd wants to see them fight. Cody gets back up and hits a suicide dive and they start throwing hands. Fantastic! Another “Let Them Fight” chant and I agree. I kind of want to see KO get the win and Title even if he ends up dropping it back to Cody at The Rumble.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford. They run down the headlines coming out of SmackDown and we will touch on all of them throughout the show.

-To the video as Tiffany Stratton advances in the Women’s US Title Tournament with a win over Naomi and Elektra Lopez. Candice got involved to continue her issues with Naomi. Lopez eats The Prettiest Moonsault Ever and Tiffany gets quite the pop from the home state fans.

-The Final Four is set: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton. I assume both semis will be on SmackDown next week and then SNME gets the Finals.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Tiffany Stratton, who is rocking a Minnesota Vikings winter hat. Boo! Sorry, that’s mean as I don’t have as much ill will towards them like I do other NFC Teams: Cowboys, Packers, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Seahawks, Rams are all above the Vikings. Not much from Tiffy here as she says next week will be like any other night as she will beat Michin and then will become US Champion. Toodles!

-NXT Deadline! Tomorrow!

-To the video as Bianca Belair gets a win over Piper Nevin with an impressive KOD onto Chelsea Green. That’s a tremendous finish and the crowd went crazy for it. Poor Chelsea won’t be 100% for the US Title Tournament now.

-Megan and Scott discuss Who Attacked Jade? My money is on Maggie Simpson!

-Byron Saxton is with Bayley to discuss her match against Chelsea Green next week in the US Title Tournament. She gives Byron grief for noting she’s not 100% percent due to War Games. She says the match did take a toll, but she got a week off to rest and study. She credits Chelsea for working hard to get herself out there but she fought for this Title and it will be an honor to be the first Women’s US Champion. Bayley says she has to win The US and IC Championship to be an official Grand Slam Champion now.

-To the video as The Street Profits were attacked before their Tag Title Match against The MCMG. Gargano doesn’t want to be insensitive, but says they can step right in. The Guns agree and Aldis gives the okay.

-To the video as Gargano and Ciampa continue to have issues as Ciampa wants CHEAT TO WIN and Gargano is above that. They get into a shoving match, and it seems they are going to explode, but it’s all a ruse as Gargano hits a low blow and Meet in The Middle give us new TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. That was kind of cool and I am all for EVIL JOHNNY WRESTLING again. I assume we are getting the Triple Threat Match sooner than later.

-March 1st! Elimination Chamber! JOHN CENA! Toronto! Rogers Centre! Tickets on sale now!

-To the video and I dig Nakamura’s new, evil entrance. LA Knight interrupts and he wants his rematch. Andrade is out next and he also wants Nakamura. The New Bloodline hit the ring. Tonga and Fatu lay out Knight and Andrade. Nakamura oozes black mist from his mouth which keeps The Bloodline at bay and he takes his leave. Solo hits a Spike and lets us know he is still The Tribal Chief.

-LA Knight is backstage and notes he has lost the one thing that has meant the most to him. He doesn’t need time to regroup and wants his Title match. He will also smack around The Bloodline again even if it is a different version from the one he saw a year ago. He is going to get a piece of the Bloodline and then a chunk of Nakamura. YEAH!

-Back to where we started with Cody Rhodes getting a win over Chad Gable and then a sweet brawl with Kevin Owens to close the show and set the stage for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Probably smart to do it here and next week’s SmackDown will focus on the Women’s US Title Tournament.

-Jesse Ventura will be back at the announce desk for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-Plug for Deadline tomorrow night. I wonder how much that show will hurt Collision? Lot of big College Football Games as well.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out. Thanks for reading!