411’s WWE 365 Report: Seth Rollins On Hell in a Cell Match, Online Criticism, Becky Lynch

WWE 365: Seth Rollins Report

-We are back with a new edition of WWE’s 365 series and this one focuses on Seth Rollins. There have been a few episodes in this series and the premise is cameras follow a WWE Superstar around for 365 days. This episode has gotten some hype as it will touch on Seth’s social media habits and the heat he has taken for defending the WWE. Let’s get to it!

-We start in Chicago with Seth Rollins doing radio interviews at Survivor Series. He tells everyone it has been a great year for him and mentions the cameras have been following him for the last year. He puts over the energy in the city for Survivor Series and one of the TV hosts mentions that the fans are turning on him. Seth says it’s not that he can’t take it, but he doesn’t want to take it anymore. Why can’t he clap back? He talks about how he does this for a living and has dedicated his life to this.

-Michael Rapaport is the narrator for this piece and he covers Seth’s background and how being a WWE Superstar was always his dream. It was a year filled with elation and disappointment, but most of all a year filled with passion. This is WWE 365: Seth Rollins!

-Rollins says this year for him has been a whirlwind. It’s cliché to say that every year gets faster, but this year has flown by for him.

-Day 1: Survivor Series 2018 in Los Angeles: Rollins is the IC Champion and he is facing the US Champion, Nakamura. Rollins talks about training in a warehouse when he was 18 and tonight is his 6 year anniversary in the WWE and we get highlights from The Shield’s debut. Rollins mentions this is the last big PPV of the year and that he and Shin want to stand out from all the other matches. He wants to put a stamp on 2018 being his year. Rollins wins clean with The Stomp and they share mutual respect after the match.

-Day 25: 12/12/18: Rollins at home in Iowa as he talks about how he grew up playing all sports. He knew he didn’t want to stick around his hometown and it was at that time he fell in love with pro-wrestling. He told his parents he wanted to be a pro-wrestler and started working at it. We see Rollins at his school as he soon realized his city wasn’t so bad and returned to help others. Rollins as the coach and trainer is pretty interesting and it makes sense. He puts over his partner in the school and how it was his idea. Seth says he was apprehensive because he had just started full time in the WWE, but he decided to give it a go. For Rollins it is cool to see kids who have the passion he did and see how they develop in only 12 weeks.

-Day 71: The Royal Rumble, Phoenix, AZ: Rollins is sporting a Happy Rusev Day shirt before the show which makes me smile for some reason. Right to the Rumble and Rollins entrance into the match. We get highlight of the ending with Rollins eliminating Strowman to punch his ticket to WrestleMania and Brock Lesnar. Rollins calls the moment surreal and that he felt the love of the people when it got down to the Final Four. He says he is bad at soaking in the good things and winning felt underwhelming to him. It frustrated him from a professional standpoint.

-Day 72: RAW: Things felt real the next night and he says pointing to the WrestleMania sign is a real thing and it felt good. We hear the crowd chanting “you deserve it” and then things didn’t end well for Seth. The show ends with Lesnar beating the trash out of Rollins with multiple F5s. Rollins says he feels like shit and he knows saying that isn’t PG, but it’s true. He talks about how he is running so hard, yet he has to face a guy who wrestles 6 times a year. He needs to get healthy.

-Day 81: Davenport, Iowa: Rollins is home so he can rehab his back. He says he hurts all year round, but this is different as he injured his back. Of course it is right before Mania that it would flare up again. Basically he has a stress fracture in his back and he knows he needs to scale back to get to Mania. He has to miss Elimination Chamber and that sucks as he feels he is letting people down. He feels terrible about missing random house shows in the middle of winter as well.

-Seth tells us he hit it off with Rebecca at the end of January and that they kissed for the first time at Royal Rumble weekend. He says it’s interesting because he has known her for a long time and never really thought about her in that way. Even when they started hanging out as more than just friends, it felt nice, but he wasn’t sure if they should do it. They both realized it was going to happen and went with it.

-Seth now talks about a coffee shop he opened in his hometown. We see the grand opening party that helped raise money. They use a lot of local products and Seth says he is passionate about a few things and he wants to share them with the world. This forced vacation has been great for him as he has rejuvenated his soul.

-Day 141: WrestleMania 35: MetLife Stadium: Rollins says you never get used to WrestleMania, but this is the moment he has waited for his entire life. He mentions this is the site of his first WrestleMania and we see him getting off the bus and arriving to the Stadium with Becky. Seth is impressed by the stage with the massive screen. He says the nice thing is the show is super long this year and it gives him time to go through his normal routine. He says it gives him time to rest 8 hours before his match takes place. Yeah, about that!

-The fans pour into the stadium and at the last minute things were changed. Seth says they were scheduled to go on second to last and that changed during the opening match on the preshow. We see Seth rushing around to get ready and he says in a weird way it let him center his focus. It made it so he couldn’t over think the match and he could just do what he does best. Seth calls the match brutal and it’s what he expected considering it was Brock Lesnar. Rollins gets in a shot to the balls and hits multiple stomps to end Brock Lesnar’s reign as Universal Champion. They show footage of Becky watching in the back and marking out as any significant other would. Rollins says winning the title was awesome and being the opening match was great as the crowd was through the roof.

-Rollins heads backstage and gets a standing ovation and congratulations from various wrestlers. He is then greeted by Becky and they share a hug. The moment was bitter sweet as he always wanted to be in the last match of Mania, but it was his girlfriend getting the spot. It was hard for him to balance his disappointment with feeling happy and thrilled for her. He knows you can’t fake it as she would see right through it.

-Seth is there to greet Becky after she wins her title in the Main Event and he evens sheds a few tears. They kiss and tell each other they love each other. Aww!

-Day 155: Moline, IL: The Shield’s Last Ride: This should be interesting, but I think a lot of this was covered in a previous WWE Network Special. Rollins says they knew Ambrose was leaving, but he was excited they were given the chance to go out one more time together. The Shield win, as one would expect, and after the match Rollins speaks to the crowd. He puts over winning the Universal Title and says it wouldn’t be possible without his brotherhood with Ambrose and Reigns. They share a group hug and one last Shield pose. Rollins says there was a bittersweet feeling to it and that it was necessary for all of them to move on from The Shield in a way. They all have a beer with Balor and Bayley in the back in a cool moment to see.

-Rollins loves being able to travel the world and put on high caliber matches for fans. We get highlights of him working house show matches with Corbin and celebrating with the fans. We breeze through various days with the Corbin feud continuing. They show tweets from Seth as he talks about defending the title around the world which Brock never did.

-Extreme Rules and Rollins pins Corbin once again. Things don’t end well though as Brock finally cashed in his MITB after teasing it for a few weeks. Rollins gets murdered and we have a new Universal Champion. Rollins is rather somber after the cash in.

-Day 244: Reading, PA: A producer asks Rollins what it was like to walk in the building without the title. He says it hurts and it sucks not being able to raise his title to the little kids with their replica belts. He is disappointed that once again there is no champion on the show. He says he is used to Brock not being there and everyone accepts it as normal, but it’s not normal and not okay. He got used to being the fighting champion and carrying the brand.

-Day 267: SummerSlam, Toronto, Canada: A producer brings up Seth sticking up for the WWE to fans who were talking bad about the company. Rollins in an interview challenged anyone on the planet to do what he does. He brings up that the fans online weren’t happy with him and that at Mania he had 100% support. For SummerSlam he didn’t know how they were going to react. He got his answer quickly as his entrance was booed out of the building. Then the match happens and they somehow flip the crowd and Seth looks like a massive babyface. It was a fantastic match with some great spots including Brock swinging Seth around by the tape on his ribs. Rollins escapes the F5 and hits The Stomp to regain The Universal Title and it gets a monster babyface reaction. You can make a case that match is the WWE Main Roster match of year (I would still vote for Bryan/Kofi). Back at Gorilla, Seth is thrilled with the match and celebrates with Becky. They show Brock’s custom plates being removed and Rollins’ being put back on. Rollins says the fans make you work for it and he gets emotional talking to Cesaro about it. After SummerSlam he did something he never did and that was ask for a RAW off to take a vacation.

-Day 278: Seth and Becky take a trip to Hawaii and he had been planning a proposal. On the second day of the trip they went to take pictures of the sun setting and the beach was empty, so he got down on a knee and asked. He jokes she would likely just go get eloped, but he wanted to get her a ring. He puts over how awesome she is and that she is like nobody he has ever been with in his life.

-Day 292: Chicago, IL: Seth shares another one of his passions with Becky: The Chicago Bears. Becky and Seth attend the season opener as they had a Thursday free. This was Becky’s first NFL game and she is being introduced to American Football. They meet some former players and get to hangout on the field before the game. They even get to meet NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. Seth calls him the biggest heel in the NFL and he isn’t lying. Personal note: The Bears will be sitting home while my Niners are in the playoffs.

-Rollins takes an ancestor test through 23 and Me to get a medical history of his family. The cool thing is that it will let you connect with anyone who shares DNA with you. He learns through the test that he has a half sister. His half sister also has a brother and all of a sudden, Seth has 2 half siblings. He says it is an awesome thing that never would have happened without 23 and Me.

-Day 323: Hell in a Cell: Here we go! You know the story by now as The Fiend and Rollins have a horrible match with the worst finish imaginable that nearly caused a riot in the stands. I know Seth has said he won the match by ref stoppage, but narrator, Rappaport, even says the match was stopped by the ref as a no contest. Again, what were they thinking? Seth talks about how the audience was so upset that they didn’t get what the wanted. We get some video of a fan holding up a sign “Seth is not Cool” and someone is yelling, “bad booking Seth, bad booking.” Seth says he has been that fan and was the guy that hated HHH and thought he couldn’t work. Seth says it is difficult to wrestle with as it makes you think you aren’t doing your job. He calls it tough to navigate and people don’t understand the mental game.

-Day 348: Crown Jewel: The rematch with The Fiend and while still not great, the result is finally correct as The Fiend wins The Universal Title. Rollins says just like that there is a new flavor of ice cream. He says people like new and he understands, but he isn’t going anywhere. He says it is a very interesting time to be in this business and he wishes he had answers, but he only has questions.

-Day 365: Survivor Series: Seth connects with his half sister and brother (Beth and Michael) who live in the Chicago area. That has to be crazy for them to not only wake up knowing they have a half brother, but he is also one of the most famous wrestlers on the planet. They are in attendance for the show and we get highlights of Seth being eliminated from the Survivor Series Elimination Match. He meets his siblings after the show and they were amazed by the show.

-Seth says the last year has been non-stop and this is a great way to end this 365 days. He says it is a year where he was trying to figure himself out. The man he was a year ago is different than the man he is today. Rollins talks about being a husband soon and maybe even a dad. He is looking forward to the future for the first time.

-Another great edition of WWE 365 as it is always interesting to see what these men and women go through. Seth’s journey over the last year was an emotional ride when you factor in all the professional things let alone the personal stuff: Becky, Dean leaving, finding out he had 2 siblings, and the crowd turning on him. Be sure to check this one out as the WWE continues to deliver the goods with their documentaries and Network Specials. As always thanks for reading and I’ll be back tomorrow with a recap of the latest Table for 3 featuring a reunited Nation of Domination.