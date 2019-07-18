411’s WWE NXT Report 7.17.19

TONIGHT ~ Apollo Crews vs. KUSHIDA. Also, Adam Cole defends the NXT Title.

Arturo Ruas vs. Matt Riddle

Both men won at the EVOLVE 131 show. They move to the mat and jockey for position to a stalemate. Strikes get thrown and Riddle grabs on for a guillotine. Ruas fights out into a powerslam. He wants an armbar but Riddle turns it into his own. Ruas slides out and into a front chancery. They break out to a stalemate again. They start throwing kicks. Ruas with a double leg takedown. Riddle gets out and throws punches. He blocks a Ruas kick and boots him down. Ruas with a roundhouse. Ground and pound game but Riddle kicks him away. Flash knee by Riddle and he rains down elbows until the referee stops the match.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 3:40 [**1/4]

Matt Riddle ahs his celebration cut short by an attack from Killian Dain. He drops sentons on Riddle. Outside, he adds a clothesline and wails on him with punches. Dain adds another senton on the ramp before throwing Riddle to the top of the stage. To cap it, Dain sentons Riddle through the stage, causing a big hole by the tron. Officials rush out to check on Riddle as Dain exits.

It’s time for some Street Talk. The Street Profits say they’re the champions but the Undisputed Era seem to think they own the division. They’re not a joke and they’re tired of the disrespect. If Fish and O’Reilly step to them, they’ll see why they’re the champions. And that is undisputed.

A clip airs from last Saturday, where Mia Yim beat up Marina Shafir in the parking lot.

NXT Breakout Tournament Quarterfinals: Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis

Reed is the former Jonah Rock, while Lumis is Sam Shaw of TNA fame. Lumis is an odd man and has Stranger Things sounding music. Reed has the size advantage and shoulder tackles Lumis down a few times. Lumis counters a slam and elbows Reed to the outside. He followers with a somersault dive that misses but he lands on his feet. Reed avoids a clothesline and wipes him out with a cross body. Lumis turns the tide inside and pounds on Reed before working a neck wrench. Lumis adds some elbows and licks Reed before applying it again. Reed fights out and snaps off a powerslam. Reed with some forearms and elbows before a back body drop. Senton gets two. Lumis slips out of Reed’s grasp and hits an impressive back suplex. He kips up and gets two on a leaping elbow drop. Lumis misses a Swanton Bomb and Reed slams him down. Reed gets the titties out and goes up top. He nails the splash to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed in 5:51 [**3/4]

Earlier today, Cathy Kelley caught up with Tyler Breeze after a photoshoot. Breeze noticed that everyone has friends or is part of a group in NXT now. He needs to adapt to survive. They get interrupted by the Forgotten Sons who say this isn’t the old NXT and now there are real men around. Breeze points out his beard to show that he’s a man. Then he mistakes Ryker for Buddy Murphy. Blake says Breeze has never seen a man like Ryker before but Breeze says he’s seen everything before walking off.

A clip runs of Io Shirai’s words last week. Next week, Io faces Kacy Catanzaro.

Apollo Crews vs. KUSHIDA

Big pop for Apollo. They go to the mat early, with Apollo using his power to combat KUSHIDA’s technical skills. Their next change goes fast, with both men pulling out flips, cartwheels, and kip ups. Apollo wins out with a dropkick and taunts. KUSHIDA slides outside and goads Crews. He then hits a handspring kick that knocks Crews off the apron. Back inside, Crews busts out a popup gutbuster to stop his momentum. Crews with a stalling vertical suplex and some right hands. Corner splash and overhead belly to belly follow for two. KUSHIDA fights back with strikes and kicks a leap frog attempting Apollo. Shots by KUSHIDA before a handspring back elbow. Hip toss, cartwheel, dropkick combo by KUSHIDA. Corner kick and tornado DDT by KUSHIDA gets two. Arm work by KUSHIDA. Crews uses his strength to block an armbar attempt. They go through some switches and Crews hits a big boot for two. Trio of deadlift Germans by Crews. Standing SSP gets a near fall. He wants the press slam but KUSHIDA flips out because of the damaged arm. KUSHIDA with an STO into the turnbuckle. Springboard rana by KUSHIDA but Crews rolls into a pin for two. KUSHIDA with a Pele, Crews with an enziguri and both men are down. Crews fights KUSHIDA up top and knocks him to the mat. KUSHIDA up with a handspring kick. He goes up and comes off with a flipping armbar. Crews fights but ends up in the Sakuraba Lock and must tap.

Winner: KUSHIDA in 10:44 [***1/2]

Earlier today, Cathy Kelley spoke with Keith Lee about his tenure in NXT so far. He thinks about progress. After a year, he’s had a lot of starts and stops. He wants opportunity. Guys have been given chances he hasn’t, like the Breakout Tournament. Lee brings up Damian Priest being the name everyone is talking about. Maybe he needs to change the narrative. They meet next week.

Adam Cole comes out to discuss his BAY BAY Championship Tour. He’s what a true champion is. The power switch in NXT is undisputed. He’s ready to put his title on the line against anyone. That includes right now, against “this man.” He throws to a video of Johnny Gargano at the wrestling school in Ohio where he showed off the NXT Title to students. A young trainee who got to hold the title is the man Cole is challenging. Cole says it’s just them but the guy says he didn’t come along. That triggers Johnny Gargano, who hits the ring and brawls with Cole. Gargano knocks him outside and they head into the crowd. Cole does everything he can to get away. Gargano pounds on him. Cole gets in a cheap shot but is still tossed into the guardrail and Gargano continues the assault. Gargano leaps off a part of the crowd and onto Cole. The fight gets back to the ring where Gargano hits a superkick. He adds another with Cole on his knees and locks in the Gargano Escape. Officials finally break things up.