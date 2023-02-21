411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Mustafa Ali Celebrates His Win, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 02.20.23

Now to RAW Talk. Let's get to it!

-Megan Morant is our host this week and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the way RAW closed as Finn Balor interferes and costs Edge his match for Austin Theory’s US Title. Balor attacks Edge to end the show and it seems this feud will continue to WrestleMania for the final blow-off.

-Megan welcomes us to the show and she throws to Camp to continue the discussion about Edge and his feud with Judgment Day.

-Headlines: Sami Zayn kicked off the show and called out Kevin Owens to have him join him in tearing down The Bloodline. KO rightly tells Sami off for letting him get destroyed at Royal Rumble and reiterates what he said at Survivor Series: that he’s done with Sami.

-To the video as Sami Zayn gets a win over Baron Corbin to get him back on track after the loss to Roman Reigns.

-Talk shifts to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes now officially being set for WrestleMania.

-We start proper with Asuka getting a win over Nikki Cross to continue her streak as she preps for Bianca at WrestleMania. Asuka starts the mind games by leaking blue mist out of her mouth to freak Bianca out.

-Bianca Belair is backstage with Byron Saxton. Bianca knows her opponent and knows the destination and it’s all about the journey. You can’t spell WrestleMania without E S T.

-Camp brings up that Asuka has had her struggles at WrestleMania and mentions the losses to Rhea and Charlotte.

-Next week on RAW, Asuka takes on Carmella which is fine because Carmella was the last woman in The Chamber with Asuka. It gives Asuka someone else to run through on the way to WrestleMania.

-Mustafa Ali and Damage CTRL still to come!

-NXT tomorrow night! Jinder Mahal is apparently next for Bron. Okay then!

-To the video as Mustafa Ali gets a rare win over Dolph Ziggler. I am not sure where they are going with this, but good for Ali.

-Mustafa Ali is backstage with Byron and Ali is quite happy. He seems shocked that he won and says it is because of Dolph Ziggler. He credits Dolph’s pep-talk and now he knows he can only think positive thoughts. He says the fans love him and I interested to see where they go with this character change.

-To the video as we get highlights from Seth Rollins’ win over The Miz. Rollins hit a trio of stomps to force a ref stoppage and give Seth the win.

-Camp and Megan discuss the issues between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. Just announce it for WrestleMania already. It should be a pretty good match based on what we’ve seen from Paul and you know Seth will do everything he can to steal the show.

-Back to Elimination Chamber for highlights of Brock/Lashley. Brock hits Lashley in the balls to get disqualified, but no matter as he puts Lashley through a table and beats up the ref as well.

-Lashley is rather angry and beats the hell out of ELIAS to take out his aggression. Lashley puts the entire roster on notice as he will put them down if they disrespect him.

-Camp and Megan discuss Angry Bobby and where he goes from here. Bray Wyatt?

-Damage CTRL still to come!

-This Friday what’s next for The Bloodline? Also, we get Charlotte and Rhea face to face and The Firefly Fun House returns.

-To the video as Bayley hosts Ding Dong Hello with Iyo and Dakota as her guests. Becky Lynch interrupts and brings out Lita. Becky and Lita want a Tag Title shot and they will get it next week. I guess they could switch the titles and do Becky/Lita against Ronda/Shayna if they want more star power, but where does that leave Bayley and Damage CTRL? They could go a three team match, I guess or add a 4th just to get more people on the card.

-Damage CTRL is backstage and Dakota points out Becky and Lita were fighting each other a year ago. Bayley says she accepted the challenge because they are dominant as a unit. There are 3 of them and Becky/Lita barely make two. Iyo says they will head into WrestleMania as Champions!

-Camp and Megan preview next week’s RAW with The Woman’s Tag Title Match and they tease if Brock will show up to answer Omos’ challenge for a WrestleMania match.

-Also in two weeks, John Cena returns and I assume that will start his WrestleMania build to a math with Austin Theory.

-Camp plugs The Bump and the guests this week: Imperium and Bronson Reed.

Thanks for reading!