411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Chad Gable Is Proud of Alpha Academy, More

-My latest Retro Review can be found here as I continue plowing through 1989. This time it was Clash of The Champions: Fall Brawl ’89. Real good show with quality matches up and the down the card. Next is Saturday Night’s Main Event from Oct of 89. For now it’s RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined Sam Roberts. They start with the news that Judgment Day is now banned from ringside at Clash at The Castle.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre gets a win over Finn Balor, which is why Judgment Day is now banned. Fun match and no way Drew was losing this close to Judgment Day. I can’t see them having him lose on this stage again, which kind of sucks for Priest as it is looking like his reign is going to be a short one.

-To the video as we get hi-lights from the 6 Man Tag between Strowman and The LWO vs. Judgment Day and Carlito. This was our party match with a hot crowd, action all over the place, and more fun with Liv and Dom. The memes of Liv on top of Dom are already flying all over social media. Braun and The LWO get the win to pop the crowd!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The LWO and it seems we are getting Dragon Lee vs. Carlito next week. Zelina mentions she had to slap Liv a few times this week.

-Megan and Sam discuss Liv/Dom and how Liv accidentally fell on Dom. Yes, I saw the Eminem “Guilty Conscience” references as well.

-Battleground fallout tomorrow on NXT.

-To the video as Shayna Baszler, off a loss at Battleground, took on Alba Fyre. Shayna rebounds with a win as she chokes out ALba.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Alba and Isla as they are five days away from their Tag Title Match at Clash at The Castle. They note they aren’t stupid and weren’t going to give their all in Ohio. This stupid place didn’t deserve their all as they are saving it for Scotland. That’s a new one and I am not mad at it.

-Speaking of Tag Titles, to the video as our Tag Champions, Awesome Truth, defended their Tag Titles against AOP. The New Day get involved as they still have issues with Kross. Miz gets the win with a roll-up. Kind of weird as Awesome Truth, our Champions, are playing the background characters in the New Day/Final Testament issues. Truth got his moment at Mania, but I think we are nearing the time to move the titles to someone else.

-Chad Gable up next!

-SmackDown is in Scotland this Friday!

-To the video as Sami Zayn gets a win over Otis. Gable attacks Sami after the match and demands Otis attack, but he walks away to another strong pop. Gable slaps him in the face and Otis listens as he attacks Sami. He then teases decking Gable, but changes his mind and walks away.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Maxxine, Tozawa, and Otis. They are nervous to say anything and then realize Gable is coming. He is happy to see his team and says they are going to help him win The IC Title on Saturday. He has their passports and will take care of them.

-To the video as Bron Breakker and Dragunov beat the trash out of each other. These two are going to have a lot of matches against each other over the next handful of years. Bron gets the win and wants more, but Ricochet jumps off the railing to deliver a clothesline.

-Later in the show, Ricochet and Bron start brawling in the parking lot and we all knew how this was going to end. Bron destroys Ricochet as he tosses him into a semi-truck and then a slam through a car windshield. That’s too funny to be more than just a coincidence. REAL GLASS INDEED! Farewell Ricochet! Go kill it in AEW! Good way to write him out and to make Bron look like a killer. Props to Ricochet for going out and making someone look great in the process.

-Money in The Bank qualifying starts on RAW next week. Usually, that’s when they would heat up Ricochet as they liked having his high-flying style in the ladder match. They used to do the same with Shelton Benjamin, John Morrison, and Kofi. I could see them using Hayes this time.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!