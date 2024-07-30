-I am a little under the weather today and hoping I kick whatever I have before my trip to Cleveland for SummerSlam this weekend. My Retro Review series finished 1989 and in the coming days Survivor Series 89, SNME from Nov. 89, and Starrcade 89 will all drop on the site. I have decided to continue along and move to 1990 and that starts with The Royal Rumble. For now, it’s RAW, which I watched between flipping back to the Pirates win over The Astros. Let’s get to it with the WWE Raw Talk Report!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts.

-They get right to CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre and to the video, as Punk and Drew received their ref instructions from Seth Rollins. Great stuff with Punk being the hot head and Drew being calm and getting under Punk’s skin. Can’t wait for this match! I can’t see how something tops this for Feud of The Year and it happened with one man not being able to wrestle for 7 months.

-Roberts makes note of the glee that Seth had seeing Punk and Drew wanting to destroy each other. It seems to make the most sense for Seth to accidentally cost Punk (think Bret/Shawn/Taker) and set them off with their own issues.

-To the video as Lyra teamed up with Chance and Carter to take on Sonya, Zoey, and Shayna. Zoey gets the pin after a Z-360 and as they celebrate, Damage CTRL make their return. Iyo hits Over the Moonsault to the floor on all three.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Zoey, Sonya, and Shayna. Next week it’s Sonya vs. Dakota Kai. The team doesn’t seem all that concerned as they have already beaten Damage CTRL. They are superior in every way and take their leave.

-To the video as Sami Zayn faces Prison Dom and Judgment Day get involved. Jey Uso makes the save, but Sami gets attacked by Bron. Spear is blocked by a boot to the face followed by an Exploder. Bron bails to avoid The Helluva Kick and then decides to try his luck again and ends up eating a Helluva Kick. Yeah, Bron is winning Saturday!

-Jackie Redmond is in the back with Bron, who is packing his bags. He is done with interviews and says he will kick Sami’s ass as he leaves.

-To the feed as Main Event invades RAW as The Creed Brothers get a win over Otis and Tozawa. Gable attacks Otis, but Maxxine makes the save before the Wyatt Sicks makes the real save. This was sweet and I like that they will be wrestling without the masks. Their look is still creepy, but it’s different than The Fiend. Gable runs away from Uncle Howdy!

-Next week The Wyatt Sicks make their in-ring debut as it will be Rowan, Lumis, and Gacy against Gable and The Creeds. Roberts brings up the online talk of what happens when they get in the ring. I think they will deliver.

-To the video as Sheamus and Bronson Reed beat the snot out of each other. HOSS FIGHT or BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Whatever you prefer! Pete Dunne cracks Sheamus in the head with a shillelagh and Reed gets the pin off The TSUNAMI!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bronson Reed and he will take the win anyone he can. He is headhunting and people are gatekeeping in the spotlight he should have. Nobody messes with The B I G!

-To the video as Carlito took on Jey Uso. Carlito takes a break to eat an apple and ends up getting speared for the pin.

-To the video as our Main Event saw GUNTHER get a hard-fought win over Finn Balor. GUNTHER chokes out Balor with a sleeper for the win, but won’t release, and that brings out Damian Priest for the hard-sell brawl. I am excited for this match as well.

-Megan runs down the card for Saturday and it should be a really strong show.

Thanks for reading!