411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Tommaso Ciampa Warns GUNTHER, More

-To the video as we get a video package from Nakamura naming the time, place, and stipulation for his rematch with Seth Rollins. Nakamura picks Last Man Standing at Fastlane! Rollins is fired up and agrees that only man is going to walk out of Fastlane and it will be a Visionary and Revolutionary.

-Camp and Megan discuss Last Man Standing and everything Seth has on the line with his Title, back injury, and a healthy life after wrestling with his family. Camp also notes that Seth has never been in a Last Man Standing Match. Not sure why that surprises me.

-To the video as Tegan Nox and Nattie did battle to see who gets the next shot at Becky Lynch’s NXT Title. Nox gets the win which is nice to see as I want to see the match with Becky. I have been enjoying Nox on Main Event, so I am interested to see how this goes.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Tegan Nox and she is feeling amazing. She took an opportunity from Natalya and she is going to hurt whoever wins on Saturday between Lynch and Stratton.

-Next week Tegan gets her Title Match against whoever wins on Saturday.

-To the video as Prison Dirty Dom defends his NXT Title against Dragon Lee. Good showing from Lee in his first match on RAW, but Dom gets the win to retain which draws many boos from the crowd.

-To the video as Ciampa continues his battles with Imperium. Vinci gets involved and eats a knee, which inadvertently distracts Kaiser and Ciampa takes advantage. Next week Ciampa and GUNTHER sign a contract for the IC Title Match.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ciampa, and he politely excuses her and takes the mic. He is speaking right to GUNTHER. He hears the rumblings that GUNTHER is unbeatable. He hears the rumblings of the people who say he isn’t the same Ciampa as the one from NXT Black and Gold. He is speaking to all his believers and gives a birthday shout-out to his daughter (5 tomorrow). He is going to stare the dragon in his eyes and cut his damn head off. He knows what is like to climb to the top, fall off, and make the climb again. Ciampa agrees that he has changed, but now he is a man that is fighting for something. He tells GUNTHER it is a long fall from the top of the mountain. “Buckle up.” DAMN! Ciampa killed it there and gave us one of the best promos this show has had in years. Fantastic!

-To the video as Drew McIntyre gets a clean win with The Claymore over Kofi Kingston. Drew then turns his back and walks away as Ivar flattens Kofi with a top rope moonsault. I am digging this new direction from Drew. Bring back the Scottish Psychopath!

-Jackie is backstage with Drew McIntyre and she wants to know what’s going on with him. Drew says he is the same as always and stands by his principles and will do what he feels is right. He brings up how Miz compared him to Batman, and he has his flaws and does what he feels is right. That’s all Drew has to say!

-To the video as Judgment Day defended the Tag Titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The crowd was on fire for the ending of this one as Dom, JD, and Cody Rhodes all get involved. I smell WarGames if each side can get one more partner to get to five. At this point Judgment Day has to be involved in War Games the way things are going. JD helps Priest and Balor retain!

