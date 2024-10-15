411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Miz On His Loss to R-Truth, More

-Right to the video to start as Rhea Ripley teamed with Tiffany Stratton against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Nia Jaxx gets involved to cause a DQ and she flattens Liv Morgan. She then encourages Tiffany to cash in on Liv Morgan, but Prison Dom is here to save Liv, as he pulls her out of the ring.

-At Crown Jewel it’s Liv vs. Nia for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship!

-To the video again as Ladies Night continued on RAW with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defending their Tag Titles against Damage CTRL. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are in the front row and get involved as they deck Iyo Sky. Bianca hits a KOD for the pin.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bianca and Jade! Bianca notes that Lash and Jakara put up a good fight, but they embarrassed themselves tonight. Bianca loves the confidence, but notes they are making enemies. They love competition and tell anyone from RAW, NXT, or SmackDown to come get it.

-Megan and Sam discuss the Women’s Tag Division.

-Back to Cathy Kelly and now she has Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. They have their eyes on the prize and will go through anyone that gets in their way.

-Still to come: Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, The Miz, and Lyra Valkyria!

-Rey Mysterio and Samantha Irvin were guests of the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. Sam sang the National Anthem and then the Raiders were curb stomped by The Steelers.

-To the video as GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes have their first verbal one on one. GUNTHER puts over Cody over as the QB of the WWE and how he loves to be everyone’s darling. Because of that he is a mess with Kevin Owens. GUNTHER wants the best version of Cody Rhodes. Cody also has respect for GUNTHER but notes he has never been in the ring one on one with him. Glad he made sure to say one on one as they had a kick ass Royal Rumble interaction. Cody brings up that he defeated the most dominant Champion in company history and has already beaten a frightening beast (Brock). They shake hands and that’s it for now.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser. He says everything is great with Imperium. GUNTHER took care of Sami Zayn last week and he says Cody may finally be a challenge for GUNTHER. He doesn’t have to tell anyone what’s next for him. We haven’t seen anything yet and he walks away.

-We are having a #1 Contender’s Tournament to see who gets the next crack at Tag Gold.

-To the video as The War Raiders (have their name back thankfully) get a win over Alpha Academy.

-Next week: New Day vs. AOP; Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. American Made!

-To the video as Kofi Kingston took on Bron Breakker! Bron gets the win to get him back on track and then Woods saves Kofi from a beating. Bron attacks, but now Jey Uso makes the save.

-The Miz and Pete Dunne still to come!

-To the video as AWESOME TRUTH explodes! Truth wants to be friends still, but Miz wants to fight. We get some static interference from the Wyatt Sicks. The Final Testament is out and Truth rolls up Miz for the quick pin. AOP then toss Truth back in the ring and Miz hits a Skull Crushing Finale!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The Miz and he shook Truth’s hand so they could have a great match and then go their separate ways. “Is that a good guy does?” He is focused on the fact he shook Truth’s hand and he still rolled him up off a distraction.

-Back to RAW last week where Sheamus won a kick ass Donnybrook Fight against Pete Dunne. So know we are recapping last week to pad the time. Cool!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Pete Dunne and he hates Sheamus. He is good while Sheamus is banged up and bruised. Sheamus will never say Butch again and will never forgot the name “Pete Dunne.”

-RAW Slammin 7: 7) Bron Spears Kofi 6) Miz Skull Crushing Finale on Truth 5) Nia squashes Liv 4) War Raiders 3) Liv gets tossed onto Tiffany and Rhea 2) Iyo’s Asai Moonsault 1) War Raiders finisher on Tozawa

-Sam’s Star of The Night: 5) Lash and Jakara 4) Bron Breakker 3) Jey Uso 2) The War Raiders 1) Prison Dom

-Dom has been Star of the Night both weeks as this seems to be a running gag. Let’s see how long they run with it.

-Next week on RAW: Jey Uso defends his IC Title against Bron Breakker! Tag Tournament Continues: New Day vs. AOP; Rey/Dragon Lee vs. American Made!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. What happened to Lyra? Thanks for reading!

-This show is just all over the place anymore as they continue to find things to jam in to make up for RAW only being two hours. Again, give me matches at this point.