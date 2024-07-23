411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Zelina Vega Wants Women’s World Title, More

-We are getting closer and closer to SummerSlam and as I noted last week, I will be attending the show. Let’s get to it!

-We start with the fantastic brawl between Damian Priest and GUNTHER that opened the show and continued in the parking lot. Adam Pearce sends both men home. They have done a wonderful job building this match in short order and I am excited to see the match. I still think Priest is toast, but perhaps they surprise us.

-To the video as CM Punk announces he is medically cleared and wants a fight with Drew. Here’s Drew and he says not tonight. Pearce lets us know the match is official for SummerSlam and they can’t touch each until the show or the match is off. Pearce then names Seth Rollins as the special ref for the match since Drew keeps attacking refs and none of them want any part of this match. That’s amazing! Match should be a war and I can’t see wait to see it. I was there at Rumble 2014 when Punk had his last WWE Match (before this comeback) and I never thought I would be at a WWE show with him back on the card again.

-To the video as we had six-man tag action with The Final Testament against Xavier Woods, Otis, and Tozawa. Green Bay loved Otis and popped huge for The Caterpillar. Kross gets the pin on Woods to keep their issues going. Later in the show, Woods tells Pearce he wants Cross next week and gets the match.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The Final Testament. Kross talks about all the things he has done for Woods and how he wanted to stand on his own two feet, but he pulled new victims into the equation. He can beat up Woods every week, but eventually Woods will get tired of it and will make the right choice. Tick-tock!

-As mentioned, next week it’s Woods vs. Kross. RAW is on SyFy due to The Olympics.

-To the video as Chad Gable and The Creeds beatdown Tozawa and Otis until The Wyatt Sicks gimmick hit. The Creeds wait outside as everyone, but Howdy head down. Howdy pops up in the ring and hits Gable with Sister Abigail to a massive pop. That pop gave me chills!

-Roberts notes he had Goosebumps seeing that Sister Abigail and calls out the skeptics for questioning what The Wyatt Sicks would be inside the arena and ring.

-Next Saturday! Cleveland! SummerSlam! Did I mention I will be there?

-To the video as Bron Breakker and Dragunov went to war to determine the #1 contender to Sami Zayn’s IC Title. They just beat the crap out of each other. Bron gets the win as the ref stops the match after Dragunov gets speared off the apron and hits his head on the apron. I assume all storyline, but his head did clip the apron in a way that it wouldn’t shock me if he did get knocked out.

-To the video as Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne never happens as Sheamus attacks Dunne. He then gets into a brawl with Reed as well. Sheamus stands tall as he beats on Dunne’s chest and Reed eats a Brogue Kick. I am good with a Triple Threat between these three and then the eventual match with Dunne and Sheamus.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bronson Reed and he is tired of getting in the middle of other people’s issues. He doesn’t care about their feuds and just wants to win matches to climb the ladder. He tells Sheamus he is the past and he is the future and can’t share the spotlight with Dunne. He drops a crisscross applesauce bar that pops Cathy and Roberts back in the studio.

-To the video as Liv Morgan interrupts Rhea/Dom from the crowd. They skip over Liv breaking the internet by showing off her ass in those Daisy Dukes. Dom tells Liv he hates her, which makes her cry. Rhea then licks Dom! Yeah, he’s turning on Rhea!

-NXT tomorrow night! Brooks vs. Jensen! No DQ!

-Back to RAW as Zelina Vega gets a win over Zoey Stark thanks to the calvary coming down to keep Baszler and DeVille at bay. Zelina uses her brace/cast to get the win and Cowboy Bob would be proud.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Zelina Vega, who is still annoyed Dom cost her the Women’s World Title. She is destined to be World Champion and knows the fans are behind her. She will prove her critics wrong and the fans behind her right.

-To the video as our Main Event was Sami and Jey Uso taking on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Uso pins JD with The Uso Splash. Once Sami loses The IC Title to Breakker, I could see Jey and Sami becoming a team and winning The Tag Titles. Pairing them together may also lead to them helping The Old Bloodline against The New Bloodline come Survivor Series: War Games. Yes, I am fantasy booking. Bron Breakker SPEARS Sami to close RAW.

-Next week RAW is on SyFy and is the final RAW before SummerSlam. Balor vs. GUNTHER! Seth Rollins will also give his instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

-Megan wraps things up as Roberts talks over her about Prison Dom. Thanks for reading!