411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.05.22: Ricochet Celebrates His IC Title Win, Jerry Lawler Takes a Shot at Corey Graves and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.05.22

-Fun SmackDown as the show is finding its footing heading into WrestleMania now. Let’s get to it!

-We have a new Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet as he ended the brief reign of Sami Zayn. Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp as they continue to discuss Ricochet winning the IC Title.

-More headlines as Ronda got Charlotte to tap, and Sasha Banks and Naomi continue to get as a team.

-Back to Ricochet as we see highlights from his match with Sami Zayn. Fun match! Johnny Knoxville makes his way out which distracts Sami and then he walks into poison-rana and Ricochet is our new IC Champion.

-Ricochet is backstage with his Title and sporting a Wu-Tang shirt to talk about his big night. He calls the IC Title a sweet looking title and geeks out over Johnny Knoxville being there tonight. He knew that when Johnny’s music hit that he had an opportunity and he had to take advantage. Now he is going to find a screwdriver and change the side plates on his newly won Title.

-Back to Camp and Jackie as they bring in Jerry “The King” Lawler and he jokes that he is a bit miffed that Ricochet calls himself King Ricochet. He then moves to Knoxville and McAfee getting involved at Mania. He knows a thing or two about celebrity matches and just like it didn’t end well for Andy Kaufman, he doesn’t think it will end well for Johnny or Pat. He thinks Johnny may survive at Mania, but he isn’t going to win.

-Jackie switches to Brock/Roman and how Brock has to defend the WWE Title tonight against a mystery opponent at Madison Square Garden. Lawler isn’t sure how Lesnar let himself get put in this kind of situation. Camp thinks Brock may look at this match as a warm-up because he has been calm and cool heading towards Mania. Lawler doesn’t agree as he harps on the unknown factor and he doesn’t think it will end up well for Brock.

-The Usos and Sasha/Naomi still to come!

-Pat McAfee narrated WrestleMania commercial.

-Speaking of Pat, we are back with Austin Theory showing up on SmackDown to let Pat know that he is his opponent at WrestleMania. Theory slaps McAfee to set him off on a wonderful rant where he yells at Cole for being in on it. Sadly, they omit that here.

-Back to Jackie and Camp to discuss Theory/McAfee. Jackie questions if Theory is jealous of McAfee and the attention he received from Vince McMahon. Camp disagrees and thinks it is just a good opportunity for McAfee, who should listen to Cole, who is undefeated at WrestleMania. Camp brings up that Pat has been in ring before and was involved in War Games. He also kicked off the Super Bowl so he shouldn’t be in awe of the spectacle.

-Back to Reigns/Lesnar as we see Roman cut a promo saying Brock with acknowledge him. Right after The Usos defended their Tag Title against The Viking Raiders in a strong Tag Match. 1D gets the win for The Usos as it looks like Nakamura and Boogs are next unless we get a match featuring 3-4 other teams.

-Sarah is backstage with The Usos and they are quite happy as they are still cashing them checks. They have been saying it since Day. Any tag team can run up, but it’s One and Done. Finger point and they are out!

-Camp and Jackie discuss Roman/Brock some more and if Brock is inside the head of Roman Reigns.

-RAW commercial: Edge addresses beat down of AJ Styles and it’s Tag Title Time: Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth-KO.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Rousey vs Deville in progress and it goes as you would expect. Ronda taps out Sonya and Charlotte tells us she is not impressed by the armbar. Then Charlotte gets into the right and gets caught with an ankle lock and taps out as the story now is that Ronda has more than just the armbar.

-Camp brings up that Ronda learned that ankle lock from Kurt Angle a few years ago. Jackie moves to the Woman’s Tag Titles as Naomi pinned Carmella tonight. Jackie brings up how things have turned for Naomi after the feud with Sonya. Camp agrees and mentions having Sasha there helps as well.

-Sarah is backstage with Sasha and Naomi and Sasha dubs the team Boss and Glow Time. Not sure if that is official but she repeats it a few times. They dance and sing as they will be the next Tag Team Champions.

-The King is back and he loves the “Boss and Glow” name. Lawler wants to talk Carmella as he questions Graves calling her the most beautiful woman in the world. He asks if Graves has both of his contacts in one eye when he makes that claim. Oh no, Lawler is set to be on RAW Monday, so please don’t tell me they are setting up Graves vs. Lawler. That just seemed like something as Lawler is a well know horn dog and him taking a shot at Carmella just seemed weird. Next Lawler gets to talk Charlotte/Ronda and how the match with Sonya could be beneficial to get that first single’s match during this return out of the way. Camp and Lawler both agree that Ronda is the favorite heading into Mania. Jackie thanks Lawler for joining the show as he takes his leave.

-Jackie and Camp plug Brock defending at MSG one more time tonight and we are out this week.

-Another edition in the books and even this show seems more focused as we get near Mania. Thanks for reading!