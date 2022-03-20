411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 03.19.22: Sami Zayn & Austin Theory Talk WrestleMania Matches and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.19.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. We are informed that JBL will be the special guest this week.

-We start with talk of Charlotte/Ronda and see the brawl between the two of them to end the show. A kendo stick in the time keeper area saves Charlotte as she uses it to choke Ronda out and then powerbombs her through the announce table.

-They touch on Brock/Roman and McAfee’s “apology” to Austin Theory.

-Next we go to earlier in the night as Sami Zayn wants his Mania match with Knoxville to be Anything Goes and Knoxville is happy to accept. I mean, you know that Johnny is going to be down for anything so it should be a fun spectacle.

-Sami Zayn is backstage and he doesn’t feel like answering questions because he should be home with his IC Title, but instead he is stuck dealing with Johnny Knoxville. This match at Mania could never be a conventional match because Knoxville is not a conventional celebrity. He is going to end Knoxville’s career once and for all.

-JBL joins the show from a hotel room with a cowboy hat and boots on the bed in the background. JBL thinks it is a mistake for Zayn to make this anything goes as it plays into the hands of Knoxville. Sami is a wrestler and Johnny is not, so why not keep in a wrestling match? Man has a point.

-JBL discusses Charlotte/Ronda and brings up that Charlotte is on her way to being a GOAT and needs something to cement her legacy and that could tapping out Ronda Rousey.

-Austin Theory and Queen Zelina/Carmella still to come.

-Commercials!

-Charlotte/Ronda Mania commercial!

-Back with Ridge Holland pinning Kofi Kingston thanks to help from Butch and Sheamus. We know where this is going as Xavier should be back soon to even the odds, but does it become a 3 on 2 handicap match, a tag match, or do they find a 3rd for Woods/Kofi? Best wishes and prayers again to Big E as he continues to recover. Camp gives an update on Big E and it’s everything E has told us on social media.

-Highlights from a fun tag match between Rhea/Liv and Banks/Naomi that gets ruined by Shayna and Nattie. Carmella and Zelina jump in as well and now we have a Fatal Four Way at Mania as Shayna and Nattie have been added to the match.

-The Tag Champs are backstage and they are asked about Nattie and Zelina being added to the match at Mania. Zelina is annoyed teams keep getting added at the last minute while Carmella has no clue about it which annoys Zelina. It seems Carmella is more focused on her engagement ring as she tells us her and Graves are getting married after Mania. Carmella assures Zelina they are 1000 percent on the same page and Zelina wonders if that will be the case on Monday when Graves is around.

-Jackie and Camp discuss and Camp agrees with Zelina.

-Commercials!

-Back with Paul Heyman informing Roman that Brock is on his way. Roman showing a bit of his comedy side was nice to see. Then we get vehicular destruction as Brock destroys Roman’s SUV with a forklift and then rips the door off a pickup truck. Brock then promises Roman he is coming for blood. At this point they have to deliver blood in that much.

-They discuss McAfee having to offer Theory an apology after attacking his last week. McAfee is great on the mic and has a way of getting the fans into every word he is saying. Someone should give that guy a radio show! He apologizes for beating Theory’s ass, for Theory being a douchebag, and for Theory being a punk bitch. Theory takes a selfie and laughs because Pat apologized.

-Austin Theory is backstage and he shows us the selfie. He points out Theory is a former NFL punter and current commentator who is wrestling the future at WrestleMania. At Mania, it’s going to be A Town Down!

-JBL is back and says he doesn’t think McAfee was out of line last week. He is a fan of McAfee because he is a guy making 30 million a year on his deal with FanDuel and yet, his passion is pro-wrestling. He questions what it will mean for Theory if he loses to McAfee. Camp agrees and says all the pressure is on Theory to win this match with the world watching.

-Jackie shifts talk to Brock/Roman and JBL can’t wait for this match. He mentions being in a locker with Angle, Shamrock, and Mark Henry, yet Brock is the biggest freak athlete he has ever seen. Camp mentions they just passed the 20 year anniversary of Brock’s RAW debut. I saw it again on Twitter and that is the way you make someone look like a star and killer in their debut.

-Jackie thanks JBL for being on the show and it seems he will be back for RAW Talk. Jackie debates bringing her cowboy hat to RAW Talk and with that we are out this week.

-Mania is getting closer and even these recap shows are focusing in. Thanks for reading!