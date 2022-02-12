411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Los Lotharios are Ready for Valentine’s Day, Charlotte Talks Win over Naomi, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack: 02.12.22

-Super Bowl weekend and obviously with my 49ers losing to LA, I will be rooting for The Bengals. Plus Steve Cooke deserves a winner after my Penguins beat his Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals a few years ago. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Peter Rosenberg will be the guest this week. We start with Headline: Charlotte vs Naomi was great and they tease a new match has been added to Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns and Goldberg continued their war of words and Reigns saying if he was in WCW they still would be in business was amazing.

-They bring in Rosenberg who is rocking a WrestleMania X-7. He mentions that as a kid with the last name Rosenberg he loved Goldberg. It hurts him to say that he thinks this is one comeback too many for Goldberg. Camp disagrees as the last we saw of Goldberg he defeated the man who is currently the WWE Champion. Rosenberg says that two years is like dog years for Goldberg and he is going up against the best in the industry. Camp will never pick against Reigns, but he believes Goldberg will prove to be a tough task.

-Happy Corbin pins Cesaro which made lots of people online so happy. Camp keeps hyping up that Happy Corbin is undefeated. Next we see Mad Cap Moss getting checked out by the doctor and Drew McIntyre is here with his sword. I mean, Corbin vs. Drew at Mania is one way to go. Drew vs. Moss is falls count anywhere at Elimination Chamber as Drew threatens to use the sword during the match.

-Meghan Morant is backstage with Corbin and Moss. They are having a victory party tonight with poker, cigars and bourbon to celebrate the win over Cesaro. Moss says he was only trying to get checked out by a medical professional and he was forced to say he was okay because of a mad man with a sword. He is going to make Drew pay for what happened.

-Jackie and Camp discuss as they basically write off any shot Moss has. No kidding!

-Back with Natalya tapping out Aliyah and then Xia Li returns to make the save.

-Jackie is a fan of Xia as she calls her a bad ass. She likes that Xia stands up for those being bullied.

-Next Los Lotharios picked up a win over New Day to put their series at 1-1. Again, I am all for a Usos/Lotharios program. Nearly two years of covering Main Event has me a big fan of Angel and Humberto, but especially Garza.

-The Lethal Lovers are backstage and Humberto mentions they weren’t on the same page last week. They were distracted because New Day interrupted their footage shoot. Angel has some heart shaped candies and a bouquet of roses. He says they are presents for their fans, but does give Megan a rose. She is smitten!

-The Usos attacked The Viking Raiders to continue the build to their title match next week. Camp believes the VR are a threat and the Usos know that, which is why they attacked like they did.

-Jackie enjoyed seeing Sonya finally get what was coming to her. That leads to highlights of Charlotte/Naomi and they rocked the house. Charlotte gets the win and then Sonya is here as she helps Charlotte attack Naomi. That brings out Ronda Rousey and now we have a tag team match for Elimination Chamber.

-Charlotte is backstage with Megan, who congratulates Charlotte on the win. Charlotte puts over Naomi as a great athlete, but only second best behind her. Charlotte previews the tag match by saying she just beat Naomi and Ronda has never beaten her.

-Peter Rosenberg is back and he is excited about the tag match. He has enjoyed the ongoing beef between Naomi and Sonya plus he is excited for a Mania preview with Charlotte and Rousey. Peter admits there are some issues with Sonya’s management skills, but he likes her and he is worried for her. He asks Jackie who are we to judge and we don’t know all the ins and outs of the feud with Sonya and Naomi. Camp shoots back that he does get paid to judge and he is interested to see what Sonya will do back in the ring.

-Jackie asks which team they feel is stronger and Peter can’t go against Ronda. Camp goes with Charlotte and Sonya because of the power they hold. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-This was fine and what we’ve come to expect from this show. Thanks for reading!